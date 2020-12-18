WB Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee’s army was once a warrior, but today holds the command of BJP

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Mamta Banerjee’s difficulties are once again seen before the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. Many big leaders and younger leaders of the party are resigning once again on resignation. Similar situation was seen during the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, when many big leaders of TMC abandoned TMC and joined BJP. In such a situation, the difficulties are increasing again for Mamata Banerjee. This time, Shubhendu Adhikari is the biggest name among these party leaders. Shubhendu Adhikari recently resigned from the cabinet and then later resigned from the legislative post and opted out of TMS. It is feared that he will join the BJP soon. Let us know that earlier too many big leaders and the closest leaders of Mamata have left him and have joined BJP. Also Read – WB Assembly Elections 2021: These most trusted leaders of Mamata Banerjee, today have become a challenge for Didi

Shubhendu Adhikari (Suvendu Adhikari) Also Read – WB Assembly Elections 2021 Live: TMC vs BJP in Bengal elections, what are political equations

Shubhendu Adhikari, the closest to Mamata Banerjee and the most reliable help in getting him the power of Bengal, has renounced the post of minister, MLA and party. Shubendu’s leaving the party is the biggest setback for Mamata Banerjee. Please tell that Shubhendu belongs to the influential family of Midnapore, where the Adhikari family has dominated more than 40 seats. Both Shubendu’s father Shishir Adhikari and his father Divyendu Adhikari are MPs from TMC. It was Shubhendu who put 36 seats in Maman Banerjee’s bag in 49 of his influence in Midnapore. But now they can join the BJP, which is no less than a big setback for Mamata Banerjee. Also Read – TMC MLA Silbhadra Dutta Resigns From Party: ‘Rampage’ in Trinamool, now this strong MLA left Mamata

Mukul Roy

Makul Roy was once called the Chanakya of Mamata Banerjee, but Mukul Roy also joined the BJP, leaving TMC, which resulted in the BJP winning a total of 18 seats in the 201 Lok Sabha elections. Please tell that Mukul Roy is one of the leaders who laid the foundation of TMC. At the same time, he had contributed immensely in establishing the Mamta government in the state. Please tell that Mukul Rai joined the BJP during Mamta’s second term in 2017, when his relations with Mamata Banerjee had deteriorated. Let us know that recently, when JP Nadda formed his team, then Mukul Roy was made the vice-president in the BJP.

Arjun Singh

Arjun Singh joined the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and was elected as an MP from Barrackpore seat on a BJP ticket. The credit for bringing Arjun Singh to BJP goes to Mukul Roy. Please tell that Arjun Singh had so much dominance in TMC that he used to speak his name. But his relationship with Mamata Banerjee deteriorated so much that he left TMC and joined BJP.

Sovan Chatterjee

Shobhan Chatterjee is considered to be the right hand of Mamta Banerjee. But he too has resigned from TMC and held the BJP’s hand. Shobhan Chatterjee always appeared in every movement with Mamta Banerjee. But Shobhan Chatterjee’s relationship with Baisakhi Bandyopadhyay drove her away from TMC and Mamata Banerjee also expressed her displeasure towards Shobhan at the party meeting. As a result, Shobhan Chatterjee left Mamata and joined the BJP in 2019.

Saumitra Khan

Soumitra Khan is a big name in Bengal politics, as he used to be one of the closest to Mamata. But just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he became an MP from the BJP’s police station and Vishnupur on the BJP ticket, where the Matua community has a majority population. Currently, Soumitra Khan is the state president of BJP Yuva Morcha in West Bengal, not only this, he is also credited for including local TMC workers and youths in the BJP.

Mihir Goswami

Mihir Goswami, who was TMC MLA from Cooch Behar South, has been with Mamta since his early days. But now he has joined BJP. Please tell that in Bengal politics, Mihir is considered a leader with a clean image. This is the reason why he raised his voice against the flaws of the party, which had angered Mamata Banerjee. In the last month itself, he has held the hand of the BJP. Please tell that he is considered a grassroots leader in Bengal politics.

Anupam Hazra

He joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Because TMC expelled him from the party citing his involvement in anti-party activities. Please tell that Anupam used to be the important face of Mamta Banerjee’s youth brigade. Anupam has also been a TMC MP from Bolpur. Presently, he is playing the responsibility of the National General Secretary of the BJP. They have considerable dominance in the seats in South 24 Parganas district.

Shankudeb Panda

Shankeb Panda has been the National General Secretary of TMC. He also joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections due to displeasure with the party. Let us know that the credit for strengthening TMC at the ground level goes to them. His joining the BJP was nothing short of a warning bell for Mamata Banerjee. The credit of including them in the BJP goes to Mukul Roy.

Sabyasachi Dutta

Sabyasachi Dutta is such a leader who has a lot of information related to the work of Mamata Banerjee and her. Because he used to stay with Mamta Banerjee. But he was disillusioned with Mamata Banerjee and he resigned from the post of Mayor in 2019 and joined BJP. Please tell that he was one of Mamata’s close friends.

Shilbhadra Dutta

Prashant Kishore is said to be the key reason for MLA Shilabhadra Dutt leaving the party on Barrackpore seat on TMC ticket. They said that a marketing company (iPAC) is telling them how to do politics. Shilabhadra Dutt was very angry with this. Due to this resentment, over time, Sheelabhadra Dutt became disenchanted with TMC and Mamata Banerjee and joined the BJP.