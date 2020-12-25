WB Assembly Elections 2021: Sujata Mandal challenged Shubhendu Adhikari, said- bail will be confiscated against me

West Bengal Assembly Elections: Before the West Bengal assembly elections, the politics stirring in the state has intensified. Sujatha Mandal, who left BJP and joined TMC, has challenged Shubhendu Adhikari. He said that Shubhendu Adhikari is a leader of great stature but I am ready to contest from any of the 294 seats in Bengal. During this time I am confident that the bail of Shubhendu Adhikari will be confiscated. Also Read – Invitation not received for Visva-Bharati’s centenary celebrations: Mamata Banerjee

Sujatha Mandal further said about Shubhendu Adhikari that if Shubhendu Adhikari does not accept this challenge then I will understand that they are scared. Please tell that Sujatha Mandal is the wife of BJP MP Soumitra Khan. Soumitra joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections in the year 2019 and won. The biggest contribution to Soumitra Khan's victory is that of his wife.

Let me tell you that when Soumitra Khan was banned from campaigning during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, then Soumitra's wife Sujatha Mandal went door to door campaigning. Due to this publicity, Soumitra Khan won. But Sujatha has now taken hold of the Trinamool Congress. Sujatha says that due to lack of due respect in the BJP, she has decided to join TMC.

Let me tell you that a rift has started between Sujata and Soumitra Khan’s relationship to change the party. The matter has started deteriorating so much that even divorce has come. Please tell that Soumitra Khan has sent Sujatha Mandal even till the notice of divorce. At the same time, Sujatha Mandal is constantly targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party and their leaders.