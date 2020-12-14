WB Assembly Elections: Kailash Vijayvargiya gets Z Plus security, bullet proof vehicle

West Bengal Assembly Elections: Assembly elections will be held in the year 2021 in West Bengal. Such political stirring is very fast these days in Bengal. In the past, BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal as well as stones were thrown at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also suffered injuries in this stone-pelting. Keeping this matter in mind, now the security of Kailash Vijayvargiya has been increased by the central government. Now they have been given security of Z Plus as well as bullet proof vehicles. Also Read – WB Assembly Election: Mamata Banerjee’s growing troubles, another MLA praised Modi

Let us tell you that when JP Nadda reached his tour in Bengal, at the same time, his convoy was pelted by the mob at one place. However, Nadda did not get hurt in this attack. On the same day, Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was also stoned in which Vijayvargiya was injured. Also Read – JP Nadda’s attack on Mamta government- ‘Law and order situation in Bengal has completely broken’

.@MamataOfficial At the instigation of @WBPolice Lying once again. BJP President @JPNadda A mob standing on both sides of the road pelted stones on G.K.’s convoy, in which the policemen were also standing. Nobody tried to stop the attackers.#MamataKillsDemocracy https://t.co/OpRQ0mNTQY pic.twitter.com/IJgZgVp5U1 Also Read – In Bengal, people should exercise their franchise free of fear, so President’s rule should be imposed there: Akash Vijayvargiya – Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) December 10, 2020

Assembly elections are going to be held in West Bengal in the year 2021, in such a situation where the BJP is busy strengthening its roots, on the other hand, Mamata Banerjee’s difficulties are not seen to be less. Here Mamata Banerjee’s own leaders have started rebelling. In such a situation political agitation has intensified in Bengal.

The BJP accused the TMC and its workers about the pot on the convoy and attacked the Mamta government. The matter was criticized by many big leaders. At the same time, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has sent the report of this matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Let me tell you that in such an environment, Amit Shah is going to tour in West Bengal on December 19-20 and will also take stock of the election preparations.