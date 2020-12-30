WB Assembly Elections: Mamta may get another blow, after Shubhendu Adhikari, her family will be saffron

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: As the West Bengal assembly elections are coming closer, the political stir in the state is intensifying. First, TMC’s strong leader Shubhendu Adhikari left the TMC and joined the BJP, while now the whole family of Shubhendu Adhikari is going to join the BJP. Although this has not been confirmed yet, such indications are being given by Shubhendu Adhikari. According to a report in The Hindu, BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari has given a clear indication that his father and brother will soon join the BJP. Please tell that both are currently MPs from TMC. Also Read – Former Indian cricketer ‘Shiva’ enters politics, joins BJP

Addressing a rally organized at 24 Parganas, Shubhendu Adhikari responded to a comment by Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee. He said that when he cannot feed lotus in his home, how can he say about feeding lotus in the entire state. Shubhendu said on this that there is still a lot of time. Right now, Ram Navami has not been celebrated, the lotus will bloom in my family. I want to assure you that I will see that the lotus will bloom in your family at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street.

In this rally, Shubhendu accused the Mamata government that the state government runs the schemes of the Center in the state and claims that the Mamta administration has started the scheme. He said that the Trinamool confines its leadership only to Calcutta but the rural areas are ignored. Of the 21 Lok Sabha MPs from Trinamool, 10 more are from Kolkata. Please tell that Sisir Adhikari and his three sons have amazing control in Midnapore region. In such a situation, if Shubhendu's family grabs the BJP, then it will be a big blow for Mamta Banerjee.