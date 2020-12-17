WB Assembly Electon: Mamta Banerjee speaks on the resignation of Shubhendu Adhikari – leaving two or two does not matter

WB Assembly Electon: The political stir in the state has intensified before the West Bengal assembly elections. The TMC leader, considered extremely close to Mamata Banerjee, first resigned from the post of Transport Minister. After this, on Wednesday, he also resigned from the post of MLA of TMC. After this resignation, now it is beginning to get more strength that Shubhendu can stop joining BJP soon. But meanwhile, Mamta Banerjee has indirectly attacked Shubhendu Adhikari. He said that TMC party is like a banyan tree. It does not matter if one or two people leave. Also Read – AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Mamta Banerjee, saying – Muslim voters not your property

In her rally held in Cooch Behar, Mamta said that those who do good work will be given tickets. This is the party's decision. Some people may be afraid of this and leave the party. The BJP had already threatened to send us to jail, due to which some people are afraid. Banerjee said that it would be a matter of pride for me if the BJP sent me to jail, but I am never going to bow down to the BJP.

Please tell that after resigning, Shubhendu Adhikari wrote a letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar saying that he could be implicated in false cases by the Bengal Police. Let me tell you that Mamata Banerjee is on a tour of Bengal these days. Apart from Shubhendu Adhikari, Asansol MLA Jitendra Tiwari has also started rebelling. Mamta Banerjee will meet Jitendra Tiwari on 18 December.