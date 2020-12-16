WB Assembly Electons: Another TMC MLA opens front after Shubhendu Adhikari, Mamata Banerjee’s difficulties

West Bengal Assembly Electons: Assembly elections are going to be held in West Bengal next year, but as the election gets closer, the difficulties of Mamata Banerjee are increasing. First Shubhendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee and now Asansol MLA Jitendra Tiwari have shown rebellion to Mamata Banerjee. Tiwari refused to meet Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, accusing the state government of doing politics about the funds being received from the central government. Tiwari says that he will only talk to Mamata Banerjee. Also Read – WB Assembly Electons: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses Asaduddin Owaisi – AIMIM distributes money from BJP

The TMC MLA alleged that the state government was not allowing the use of funds received by Asansol from the central government due to its politics. It is worth noting that earlier, the Transport Minister and a very close Shubhendu officer of Mamta Banerjee had resigned from the cabinet and made it clear that there is a lot of dissatisfaction within the party. After this, one by one, many people adopted the attitude.

Please tell that this week Amit Shah will be on a tour of Bengal. It is feared that during this period, Shubhendu officials can join the BJP and join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Let me tell you that the security of Z category was provided by the Central Government to Shubhendu Adhikari only yesterday. After which the officer said in a rally that he has been attacked 11 times in the last few days. Despite this, they are not going to remain silent and afraid.

Please tell that after Shubhendu, one by one many leaders put their displeasure before the party. Jitendra Tiwari wrote a letter to Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Sunday, accusing the state government of doing politics, due to which the funding received by the Center is not being used for the development of Asansol. He wrote that the Asansol Municipal Corporation received Rs 2000 crore from the Center, the fund is not being allowed to be used. Tiwari said that he has written a letter to Hakeem at least 5 times on this matter, but now he wants to meet Mamta Banerjee directly.