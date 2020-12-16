WB Assembly Electons: CM Mamata Banerjee accuses Asaduddin Owaisi – AIMIM distributes money from BJP

West Bengal Assembly Electons: As the West Bengal assembly elections are coming closer, the political turmoil in Bengal is intensifying. After the increase in BJP seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has been trying to demolish Mamta Banerjee’s fort in Bengal. At the same time, everyone’s eyes are on the Bengal assembly elections in view of the spectacular performance of the BJP in the civic elections in Hyderabad. But meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made serious allegations against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Also Read – Political mercury increases in West Bengal: TMC’s rebel Suvendu officer will be with Amit Shah, big preparations being made

Addressing a public meeting in Jalpaiguri, Mamata Banerjee said that she (BJP) has fielded a party from Hyderabad (AIMIM) to distribute votes of minorities. The BJP gives them money and they distribute this money, which was also seen in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Let us know that recently BJP President JP Nadda was on a tour of Bengal, where he also addressed a rally. At the same time, Amit Shah will also reach Bengal and address the rally in the next few days. Sensing the growing dominance of the BJP, Mamata Banerjee is also leaving no stone unturned. Describing the BJP as the biggest thief, he said that he is a robber of Chambal. He called the BJP stagnant and said that he is now promising jobs in Bengal.

Please tell that before the Bengal assembly elections, Shubhendu Adhikari, close to Mamta Banerjee, resigned from the cabinet. This led to speculation that Shubhendu officials might join BJP. Meanwhile, according to some reports, it is being told about Amit Shah’s visit to Bengal that during this visit of Shah, Trinamool Congress (TMC) rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari (Suvendu Adhikari) will join BJP. Preparations for the program related to his joining BJP are going on loudly.