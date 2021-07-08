WB Information: Mamta Banerjee needs Sourav Ganguly on his birthday for the primary time after achieving house, spent 45 mins with circle of relatives

West Bengal Information Replace Nowadays: West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee (Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday (BCCI President Sourav Ganguly) met him at his place of dwelling. Ganguly, the previous captain of the Indian cricket staff, has grew to become 49 these days. CM Mamta met the previous captain at his place of dwelling in Kolkata and needed him a cheerful birthday. The TMC leader was once observed turning in a bouquet to Ganguly after achieving his place of dwelling within the afternoon.Additionally Learn – After State Financial institution, now ICICI Financial institution could also be going to switch the foundations of money withdrawal from ATM, know- what’s going to be the impact on you?

Particularly that is the primary time that Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee herself reached Sourav Ganguly's place of dwelling to fulfill him. In most cases she used to just congratulate Sourav Ganguly once a year however went to his area for the primary time. Right here he spent about 45 mins on the BCCI Leader's area and interacted with the members of the family.

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s place of dwelling after the assembly. %.twitter.com/cLmAkoerUW – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) July 8, 2021



Previous, after coming to energy in West Bengal for the 3rd time in a row, the Mamata Banerjee-led executive introduced its first price range on Wednesday, promising extra assist for various sections of the folks. State Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee introduced the cheap of Rs 3.08 lakh crore within the meeting for the monetary yr 2021-2022 with the announcement of public beneficiary schemes like ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’, ‘Pupil Credit score Card’ and street tax waiver on passenger delivery automobiles.

Chatterjee, who held a vote-on-account within the Space in February because of the well being situation of state Finance Minister Amit Mitra, whilst presenting the price range, stated the federal government has determined to increase the one-time exemption of motor automobile tax. The length from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021. The federal government has additionally proposed to cut back the stamp responsibility for registration of tools through 2 in keeping with cent, whilst the circle charge has been reduce through 10 in keeping with cent. Chatterjee introduced the price range as a result of Finance Minister Amit Mitra is in poor health. (company inputs)