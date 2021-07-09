WB Information: Suvendu Adhikari’s troubles build up, police investigation starts in bodyguard’s loss of life; Spouse has made severe allegations

West Bengal Information: Veteran BJP chief in West Bengal and Chief of the Opposition within the Space Suvendu Adhikari (BJP Chief Suvendu Adhikari) The difficulties have larger. If truth be told, the police has began a recent investigation in regards to the loss of life of Suvendu Adhikari’s bodyguard. The bodyguard of the BJP chief had allegedly dedicated suicide in 2018. East Midnapore SP Amarnath Ok. Advised that we’ve got won a grievance from the spouse of the deceased, at the foundation of which we have now began investigation by way of registering a case towards unknown particular person beneath phase 302 of IPC.Additionally Learn – WB Information: New ministers of Bengal’s Modi cupboard will put force on Mamta govt, this can be a brand new technique

Police stated the officer’s safety guard had killed himself by way of taking pictures himself with a carrier revolver in October 2018. BJP chief then Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) Was once a cupboard minister within the govt of. The guard died after two photographs. Additionally Learn – WB Information: Calcutta Prime Court docket to pronounce verdict on Mamata Banerjee’s petition the next day to come, the topic is said to Nandigram

Suvendu Adhikari had joined the BJP forward of the Bengal Meeting elections. He defeated Mamta Banerjee from Nandigram within the election. On the other hand, the Mamata-led TMC returned to energy with a thumping majority. Banerjee’s ally-turned-opposition officer is now additionally the chief of the opposition within the state meeting. Additionally Learn – West Bengal: BJP’s ruckus within the meeting, slogans of Jai Shri Ram, Governor returned with out finishing the speech

West Bengal | Case registered at Contai Police Station towards BJP’s Suvendu Suvendu Adhikari by way of the spouse of his ex-security guard, who had died by way of suicide. – ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Police stated the guard’s widow, in her three-page letter, demanded a recent inquiry into the husband’s loss of life. He may no longer be contacted to understand his aspect within the topic. Within the letter, she has written – From the very starting I had doubts concerning the loss of life of my husband. Since Suvendu Adhikari used to be a formidable determine within the state and district. I used to are living with my two daughters and may no longer muster up the braveness to mention the rest. However now the placement has modified and I feel justice may also be served.

The complainant stated that once his brother-in-law raised questions at the concept of suicide, Suvendu Adhikari advised an in depth good friend that he used to be unsatisfied. An in depth aide Rakhal Bera used to be arrested in June in reference to a task racket. The response of Suvendu Adhikari in regards to the investigation may no longer be taken.