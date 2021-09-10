WB Meeting By means of-Polls: Priyanka Tibriwal of BJP will contest towards Mamta Banerjee, applicants declared on 3 seats

West Bengal Meeting by-polls: The Bharatiya Janata Birthday party has launched the checklist of 3 applicants for the West Bengal meeting by-election, wherein the celebration has fielded Ok Priyanka Tibriwal towards CM Mamta Banerjee from Bhawanipur meeting seat. Allow us to inform you that Priyanka Tibriwal is these days the State Vice President of BJP Yuva Morcha in West Bengal and is a attorney by means of career and practices in Best Courtroom and Kolkata Top Courtroom.Additionally Learn – Bengal By means of-Ballot: Mamta Banerjee will record nomination from Bhawanipur meeting seat these days, who’s the BJP candidate?

BJP has introduced the names of 3 applicants for the by-elections to be hung on 3 meeting seats within the state. BJP has introduced Priyanka Tibriwal to contest from Bhawanipur towards TMC Leader Mamata Banerjee. The celebration has fielded Milan Ghosh from Samserganj and Sujit Das from Jangipur. Additionally Learn – Rape of a minor by means of taking him to other resorts for 4 days, girls helped the accused BJP-JDU leaders

West Bengal meeting by-polls | BJP’s Priyanka Tibriwal to contest from Bhabanipur towards CM Mamata Banerjee Birthday party has fielded Milan Ghosh from Samserganj and Sujit Das from Jangipur %.twitter.com/owyQf2b9no – ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

Additionally Learn – Saradha Chit Fund Case: Trinamool Congress chief Kunal Ghosh will get intervening time bail in Saradha chit fund case

The Bhawanipur seat necessitated the by-election because of the resignation of Trinamool MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. He has vacated this seat in order that Banerjee can win the election from there and get the club of the meeting. Together with Bhawanipur, by-elections shall be hung on September 30 on two meeting seats in Murshidabad – Samsherganj and Jangipur. Balloting in each those seats was once canceled because of the dying of applicants within the meeting elections held previous this yr.

Allow us to tell that the notification for vote casting in those 3 seats has been issued on September 6 and the nomination procedure has began. The closing date for nomination is 13 September. The counting of votes will happen on October 3.

The Left Entrance had introduced two days in the past on Wednesday that CPI(M) chief Shreejib Biswas Bhavani can be its candidate for the meeting elections, the place West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee is ready to contest as a Trinamool Congress candidate.