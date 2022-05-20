WBC will investigate the case of Alejandra Ayala, a boxer who remains in a coma after being knocked out

Alejandra Ayala is hospitalized in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo: Instagram/@fenixayala//@shotbyjenny)

From Friday May 13 Alejandra Phoenix Ayala It was induced into a coma after being knocked out for Hannah Rankin in the fight for AMB superwelter belt (Asociación Mundial de Boxeo) held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The World Boxing Council (CMB) already took action on the matter as soon as it learned of the event that put the health of Phoenix Ayala, for that Mauricio Sulaimanpresident of the council, assured that they will investigate the details of the incident to guarantee the safety of the boxers.

During the session of coffee tuesday of the WBC, Sulaimán stated that the investigation of the case will help share the details of what happened in the fight and thus stop seeing this type of situation as an “accident” within the ring, as it showed its commitment to protect all types of professional boxers who fight inside and outside the country.

Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the WBC, assured that they will investigate the details of the incident that took the Mexican to the hospital (Photo Instagram/@fenixayala)

“We are going to do an investigation because the information is very important to share”

He also pointed out what could be the cause that led the Aztec competitor to the hospital after the forceful blow she received in the tenth round of the contest, but emphasized the need to protect professional boxers.

“Maybe there was dehydrationWe only see it as an accident in the ring and what we seek is to continue making boxing safer, “he explained.

For the president of the WBC, it is of utmost importance to analyze the medical conditions of the boxers to avoid fatal outcomes such as what happened with Jeanette Zacariasformer Mexican boxer who lost his life in September 2021 after five days of being in a coma for a knockout.

Alejandra Ayala is expected to come out of the induced coma in the next few days (Photo Instagram/@fenixayala)

“Prevention is there every day, you have to do mandatory medical exams, see what licenses are, book fights in time, weigh in 30, 14 and 7 days, anti-doping tests. The more you come prepared to a fight, the risk becomes minimal.”, asserted the president of the WBC.

On the other hand, he justified the investigation of the case of Alejandra Ayala since he considered that sometimes last minute fights that can compromise the health of the fighters because they do not have adequate preparation, as the WBC leader argued:

“Especially last-minute fights, they are the most dangerous because nobody knows the quality of training that the boxer had”

Mauricio Sulaimán revealed that they have been aware of the health status of the boxer from Tijuana, for which he explained that her health is evolving favorably and hopes that in the next few days he will come out of the induced coma and you can recover from the incident and resume your private life.

Mauricio Sulaimán assured that they will investigate the case of Alejandra “Fénix” Ayala (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

Although the WBC was not in charge of carrying out the fight, he explained that they have been in constant communication with the Tijuana Boxing Commissionas well as with the British commission to give a punctual follow-up to the case.

The Mexican lost the match in which she challenged Hannah Rankin for the WBA women’s super welterweight title. Throughout the fight, the current champion maintained dominance of the fight, two rounds after she finished the fight she sent to the canvas Phoenix Ayala.

He was immediately transferred to a hospital for medical evaluation as he did not recover from the blow. It was there that he was diagnosed with hematoma subdural, for which she underwent emergency surgery, for which she was induced into a coma to avoid complications. Until now, she is reported stable and evolving positively.

KEEP READING:

Canelo Álvarez was displaced by another Mexican in the ranking of the best pound for pound

“Fame is not important”: Nacho Beristáin, the man who trained 28 Mexican boxing champions

Andrés Lillini renewed with the Pumas until December 2023