We already have a list of nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes

Today the nominations for the 78th annual award of the Golden Globes. In this way, we already know the nominees in 25 categories that span film and television. Due to the current situation with the pandemic, the show will be bicoastal for the first time in history.

It will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, but while Fey will be in New York at the Rainbow Room, Poehler will be the host from inside the Beverly Hilton, where the gala normally takes place. In addition, the nominees are expected to appear in various parts of the world via streaming.

Then we leave you with the complete list of nominees. Of course, separating Film and Television and structured through the different categories.

Who

Best Picture: Drama

The father

Mank

Nomadland

A promising young woman

The Chicago 7 trial

Best Film: Comedy or Musical

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Best Actress: Drama

Andra Day for the United States against Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman

Frances McDormand by Nomadland

Carey Mulligan for A Promising Young Woman

Viola Davis for The Mother of the Blues

Best Actor: Drama

Riz Ahmed por The Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman for The Mother of the Blues

Anthony Hopkins for The Father

Gary Oldman por Mank

Tahar Rahim by The Mauritanian

Best Actress: Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Michelle Pfeiffer por French Exit

Anya Taylor-Joy por Emma

Kate Hudson por Music

Rosamund Pike por I Care a Lot

Best Actor: Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen por Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden por The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda by Hamilton

Dev Patel for The Incredible Story of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg por Palm Springs

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close for Hillbilly, a country elegy

Olivia Colman for The Father

Jodie Foster por The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried por Mank

Helena Zengel for News from the great world

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen for The Chicago 7 Trial

Daniel Kaluuya por Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto por The Little Things

Bill Murray por On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr por One Night in Miami

Best direction

Emerald Fennell for A Promising Young Woman

David Fincher by Mank

Chloé Zhao by Nomadland

Regina King por One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin for The Chicago 7 Trial

Best screenplay

A promising young woman

Mank

The Chicago 7 trial

The father

Nomadland

Best animated film

The Croods: A New Era

Onward

Beyond the moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Foreign Film

Druk (Another Round) (Dinamarca)

La llorona (France, Guatemala)

Life ahead (Italy)

Minari. History of my family (France, USA)

Best soundtrack

Midnight sky

Tenet

News from the big world

Mank

Soul

Best Original Song

Fight for You de Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice from The Chicago 7 Trial

Io Sì (Seen) from Life Ahead

Speak Now de One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed of the United States vs. Billie Holiday

Television

Best Series: Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Series: Comedy or Musical

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Normal People

Lady’s gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Actress: Miniseries or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett por Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones por Normal People

Shira Haas por Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman por The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy for Lady’s Gambit

Best Actor: Miniseries or Movie Made for Television

Bryan Cranston por Your Honor

Jeff Daniels por The Comedy Rule

Hugh Grant por The Undoing

Ethan Hawke por The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo por I Know This Much is True

Best Actress: Drama

Emma Corrin for The Crown

Olivia Colman for The Crown

Jodie Comer by Killing Eve

Laura Linney by Ozark

Sarah Paulson por Ratched

Best Actor: Drama

Jason Bateman por Ozark

Josh O’Connor por The Crown

Bob Odenkirk por Better Call Saul

Al Pacino by Hunters

Matthew Rhys por Perry Mason

Best Actress: Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins by Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco por The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning por The Great

Jane Levy por Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara by Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor: Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle por Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult por The Great

Eugene Levy por Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef por Rama

Best Supporting Actress

Gillian Anderson por The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter por The Crown

Julia Garner by Ozark

Annie Murphy by Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon por Ratched

Best Supporting Actor

John Boyega for Small Ax

Brendan Gleeson por The Comedy Rule

Dan Levy por Schitt’s Creek

Jim parsons por hollywood

Donald Sutherland por The Undoing

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Carol Burnett Award