We already have a list of nominees for the 2021 Golden Globes

February 5, 2021
Today the nominations for the 78th annual award of the Golden Globes. In this way, we already know the nominees in 25 categories that span film and television. Due to the current situation with the pandemic, the show will be bicoastal for the first time in history.

It will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, but while Fey will be in New York at the Rainbow Room, Poehler will be the host from inside the Beverly Hilton, where the gala normally takes place. In addition, the nominees are expected to appear in various parts of the world via streaming.

Then we leave you with the complete list of nominees. Of course, separating Film and Television and structured through the different categories.

Who

Best Picture: Drama

  • The father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • A promising young woman
  • The Chicago 7 trial

Best Film: Comedy or Musical

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Hamilton
  • Palm Springs
  • Music
  • The Prom

Best Actress: Drama

  • Andra Day for the United States against Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand by Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan for A Promising Young Woman
  • Viola Davis for The Mother of the Blues

Best Actor: Drama

  • Riz Ahmed por The Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman for The Mother of the Blues
  • Anthony Hopkins for The Father
  • Gary Oldman por Mank
  • Tahar Rahim by The Mauritanian

Best Actress: Musical or Comedy

  • Maria Bakalova by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Michelle Pfeiffer por French Exit
  • Anya Taylor-Joy por Emma
  • Kate Hudson por Music
  • Rosamund Pike por I Care a Lot

Best Actor: Musical or Comedy

  • Sacha Baron Cohen por Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • James Corden por The Prom
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda by Hamilton
  • Dev Patel for The Incredible Story of David Copperfield
  • Andy Samberg por Palm Springs

Best Supporting Actress

  • Glenn Close for Hillbilly, a country elegy
  • Olivia Colman for The Father
  • Jodie Foster por The Mauritanian
  • Amanda Seyfried por Mank
  • Helena Zengel for News from the great world

Best Supporting Actor

  • Sacha Baron Cohen for The Chicago 7 Trial
  • Daniel Kaluuya por Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto por The Little Things
  • Bill Murray por On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom Jr por One Night in Miami

Best direction

  • Emerald Fennell for A Promising Young Woman
  • David Fincher by Mank
  • Chloé Zhao by Nomadland
  • Regina King por One Night in Miami
  • Aaron Sorkin for The Chicago 7 Trial

Best screenplay

  • A promising young woman
  • Mank
  • The Chicago 7 trial
  • The father
  • Nomadland

Best animated film

  • The Croods: A New Era
  • Onward
  • Beyond the moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Best Foreign Film

  • Druk (Another Round) (Dinamarca)
  • La llorona (France, Guatemala)
  • Life ahead (Italy)
  • Minari. History of my family (France, USA)

Best soundtrack

  • Midnight sky
  • Tenet
  • News from the big world
  • Mank
  • Soul

Best Original Song

  • Fight for You de Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Hear My Voice from The Chicago 7 Trial
  • Io Sì (Seen) from Life Ahead
  • Speak Now de One Night in Miami
  • Tigress & Tweed of the United States vs. Billie Holiday

Television

Best Series: Drama

  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Ratched

Best Series: Comedy or Musical

  • Emily in Paris
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Great
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

  • Normal People
  • Lady’s gambit
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

Best Actress: Miniseries or Movie Made for Television

  • Cate Blanchett por Mrs. America
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones por Normal People
  • Shira Haas por Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kidman por The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor-Joy for Lady’s Gambit

Best Actor: Miniseries or Movie Made for Television

  • Bryan Cranston por Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels por The Comedy Rule
  • Hugh Grant por The Undoing
  • Ethan Hawke por The Good Lord Bird
  • Mark Ruffalo por I Know This Much is True

Best Actress: Drama

  • Emma Corrin for The Crown
  • Olivia Colman for The Crown
  • Jodie Comer by Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney by Ozark
  • Sarah Paulson por Ratched

Best Actor: Drama

  • Jason Bateman por Ozark
  • Josh O’Connor por The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk por Better Call Saul
  • Al Pacino by Hunters
  • Matthew Rhys por Perry Mason

Best Actress: Musical or Comedy

  • Lily Collins by Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco por The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning por The Great
  • Jane Levy por Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Catherine O’Hara by Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor: Musical or Comedy

  • Don Cheadle por Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult por The Great
  • Eugene Levy por Schitt’s Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis by Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef por Rama

Best Supporting Actress

  • Gillian Anderson por The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter por The Crown
  • Julia Garner by Ozark
  • Annie Murphy by Schitt’s Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon por Ratched

Best Supporting Actor

  • John Boyega for Small Ax
  • Brendan Gleeson por The Comedy Rule
  • Dan Levy por Schitt’s Creek
  • Jim parsons por hollywood
  • Donald Sutherland por The Undoing

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Carol Burnett Award

