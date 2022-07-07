We already know how much it will cost us to watch LaLiga on DAZN: these are their new plans (and there is good news if you don’t want to watch football)

There have been many weeks of rumors that have surrounded DAZN and the price for which it was going to choose to access to view all LaLiga matches after recently seizing all the rights. This wait has ended today by officially announcing the new plans that will be available from August 1.

DAZN is trying hard to attract a large number of users to its platform with this new release. And the truth is that with the prices that have been announced today they are going to get it thanks to a really competitive offeralthough shared with Movistar.

How much will it cost you to watch LaLiga on DAZN

Today DAZN has announced three different plans They will be available in August. In this case, the current plan, access to LaLiga, called DAZN Essential, will continue to maintain the price of 12.99 euros per month.

But what is really interesting is in the plan DAZN Total that will add up all the competitions and contents that are included in the basic plan plus the 5 games per day of 35 of the 38 days of the season, in addition to the summaries of the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank matches. The price of this plan will be 24.99 euros per monthor 19.99 euros per month if you agree to pay the whole year.





In a second place will be the subscription DAZN LaLiga with a price of 18.99 euros per month, in which you will only be able to enjoy LaLiga matches without additional content. Indicated if you are only interested in the best price and do not want to pay more for programs or sports that do not interest you. Likewise, we summarize these plans in the following table:

plan name Description Precio DAZN Esenecial Content that was already present on DAZN, but does NOT include LaLiga (Formula 1, WTA, FA Cups…) -12,99€/mes

-€129.99/year DAZN Total All the competitions and content of DAZN Esencial, with the matches of LaLiga -24,99€/mes

-€19.99/month with a 12-month commitment. DAZN LaLiga Includes only LaLiga matches. -18.99€/mes.

How you can watch football on DAZN

As we have mentioned before, there are numerous exceptions to take into account when talking about everything that is available on the platform. In each of the days, DAZN and Movistar will alternately choose the 5 matches that correspond to them. That is to say, unfortunately not all football will be able to be played on a single platform, although the first classic will be broadcast on DAZN.

The split shifts are based on the fact that in the first season the first match will be chosen by DAZN, the second by Movistar and so on. But in the second season everything will change, beginning to choose Movistar. In this way, it is about making it completely equitable.

As reported by DAZN, the connection with the live broadcast of each match will always start 30 minutes before the start of the match.