We already know how much Kirby and the Forgotten Land will occupy, the next 3D platformer for Nintendo Switch

The eShop page has left us with the official figure of the space required if we acquire it digitally.

There are just over two months left to have between us Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the next notable Nintendo title coming to Switch at the end of March. The new title of the famous character has left us wanting to know more since its surprising presentation in September of last year, and now we are getting to know the different aspects that surround a launch that is closer than we could have expected.

In this way, the official page of the eShop has left us more details of the game, confirming the storage space required for those who plan to acquire it digitally. Users will have to book a minimum of 5.8 GB of space on your Switch, so we will continue to have affordable requirements despite the striking jump to 3D that the franchise has made.

Its age rating is for ages 7 and up.The game has a translation into Spanish, English, German, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Dutch and Chinese, as well as a PEGI 7 age rating. Therefore, the title of Hal Laboratory is not intended for the little ones (as happened with Kirby: Star Allies), although the post-apocalyptic proposal that has attracted so much attention since it was presented to the world will continue to be suitable for most ages. .

Kirby and the Forgotten Land lands on Nintendo Switch next March 25th. In its latest gameplay trailer, we were able to take a new look at how it looks on the Big N hybrid console, detailing a little more its different playable mechanics, the activities that we can cover and revealing the release date that we just mentioned, being one one of the first Nintendo exclusives to arrive in 2022.

