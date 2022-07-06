We already know how much space Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and NieR: Automata take up on Nintendo Switch

If we choose to get hold of any of these games in digital format, we will have to reserve a few gigabytes.

The latest Nintendo Direct Mini left us with the confirmation that both Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft’s new game alongside Mario, and NieR: Automata, the work of Yoko Taro and Platinum Games, Coming to Nintendo Switch this yearsharing both the month of October.

Sparks of Hope occupies more than twice the size of the firstUsers of the Nintendo hybrid console who opt for the physical edition do not have to worry about this issue, but those who prefer the digital format will have to reserve at least 7.1 GB in the case of Mario+Rabbidsconsiderably more than the first game in the series, which was about 2.9 GB.

In the case of NieR: Automata, it is good news to see that the hack and slash will ask only 10.9 GB of storage space. It is more than the Ubisoft game, but its size is significantly smaller than it has on the rest of the platforms on which it was published a while ago, where it was around 50 GB.

To play Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope we will have to wait for the next June 20thwhile if we want to see how portability feels to NieR: Automata on Nintendo hardware, we will have to wait a little less, specifically until October 6 of this same year.

