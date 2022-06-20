We already know on which DTT channel we can watch the LaLiga matches for free: this is how they will be seen online from PC and mobile

After the agreement between LaLiga, Movistar and DAZN to watch the retransmission of paid football matches, the only thing missing was to know what would happen to the broadcast rights of the open matches, something that was recently decided through an auction that has given Good and bad news to the Spanish football community. And it is that although GOL TV will continue to be the channel where you can watch free-to-air football on DTTthe second division is left without a buyer, and therefore, it will also be paid.

The Mediapro group, responsible for GOL TV, They will offer one open match per day, plus 12-minute summaries of every game of the week. In this article we show you how to be able to watch open matches for free from any browser, so you don’t miss anything.

One game per day and without second division

LaLiga already held an auction last month to decide who would get the broadcasting rights of the first and second division open matches, together with their summaries. However, during the first bid there were no buyers for open games, so they had to decide through a second auction, where it was the Mediapro group who kept the rights for just under 14 million eurosaccording to comments from 2Playbook.

The great limitation of the Open Parties of the First Division is that, according to the Laliga offers application procedure, “this lot will not be able to include teams that are participating at that time in European competitions organized by UEFA or, in no case, to the following teams: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Valencia Football Club and Club Atlético de Madrid“.

In this way, from the 2022/2023 season and as the classification has been, the open match will not be able to include these teams: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Valencia CF.

Worse news for second division football, which runs out of buyers and can only be seen through the payment platforms.

How to watch free football from Gol TV

In addition to being able to watch the games for free through DTT from the GOL TV channel, those responsible also have a website dedicated to all their broadcasts, in addition to be able to see the channel live. In this way, to watch GOL TV from a computer, mobile phone, tablet, and other platforms, all we have to do is visit its official website and select the ‘Live’ option that we can find at the top right .





Its website supports practically any browser to watch the games, so we will not have any problems in this regard. Also, we will also have the opportunity to see the summaries of all the matches of the dayrights that were also put up for auction and that were finally returned to Mediapro.

GOL TV has been broadcasting free-to-air LaLiga matches for years, and in the 2022/2023 season it will do so again. Nevertheless, the next season will do without the open matches of LaLiga Smartbank (second division), so they will only be able to broadcast one open match per day, with the limitations that we mentioned above.