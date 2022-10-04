We already know on which DTT channel we will see the Copa del Rey matches for free: this is how they will be seen online from PC and mobile

Currently practically all football is already distributed. DAZN and Movistar have the rights to LaLiga until 2027, and the Champions League is in the hands of the latter operator until 2024. The only thing that remained to be known was how could you watch the Copa del Rey matchesand the truth is that there is very good news, as the RFEF has partially revealed.

The RFEF has given an advance that the Spanish public television, RTVE, has bought the rights to a broadcast block of La Copa del Rey. In this case they have managed to win 15 games per season to see 2 games for each round. In this way, the possibility of watching these competition matches for free through television or online media is opened.

RTVE takes part of the competition

Last year the rights to this competition resided shared in the hands of DAZN and Mediaset. Now the public entity has won lot 1B of the Copa del Rey for the next three seasonsthat is, until the year 2025. In this way, during each season 15 games will be offered completely free, including the semifinals and the final.





Although it remains to be discovered with whom these rights will end up being shared, since RTVE will not be the only successful bidder. This will come out in the second round of purchases that is being developed. This is the package that features the bulk of the tournament matches (54 games in the first round, 26 in the second, six games in the round of 16 and two in the quarterfinals). It is expected that DAZN will finally be the one to take it.

It should be noted that according to the RFEF it is expected to earn a total of 120 million euros for television rights in the next three seasons. This It is much more than what has been perceived in previous seasonsdemonstrating the great value that the competition has been winning.

But the really important thing is that you will be able to enjoy the most important matches of the competition completely free of charge such as the semifinals and the final thanks to the alleged payment of 14 million euros by RTVE.