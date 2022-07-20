We already know the premiere date of Lightyear on Disney +

Lightyear will hit the small display when premieres on Disney+ on August 3. Lightyear via Pixar, tweeted the announcement along side a brand new spot to have fun the approaching premiere.

“Lightyear seems wonderful at the giant display, in fact, however we are so excited to deliver him to Disney+.“mentioned director Angus MacLane. “We have now devoted years of our lives to this movie and we’re very happy with it. We need to proportion it with as many of us as imaginable. Disney+ now not handiest offers extra enthusiasts the chance to peer ‘Lightyear,’ however offers us all of the approach to look at it again and again.“

Get able to blast off with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear streaming August 3 handiest on @DisneyPlus. ?? percent.twitter.com/iiXGgbcJvE — Pixar’s Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) July 19, 2022

MacLane in the past commented that it used to be an actual problem running at the Toy Tale spin-off.

“after we took over [de Lightyear] we discover ourselves with the issue of getting to switch a secondary personality for a major personality and that’s one thing truly tricky“, the director instructed GameSpot.

In our evaluate of Lightyear, we commented, “Sturdy performances and compelling visuals stay Lightyear afloat, however the tale does not have the standard anticipated of Pixar.”

The movie continues to be to be had in theaters, and you’ll be able to check out our Lightear viewing information for more info.