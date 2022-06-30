We already know the resolution and performance of NieR: Automata on Nintendo Switch

Square Enix confirmed in the Nintendo Direct Mini the arrival of the game to the hybrid on October 6.

If you wanted to play NieR: Automata on Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Direct Mini held yesterday brings great news. The game developed by Platinum Games y Square Enix announced its launch on the hybrid console next October with a special edition: The End of YoRHa Edition.

It will reach 30 frames per secondHowever, after the announcement, many wondered how hack and slash would work on Switch, since in this type of game fluidity is considered essential to enjoy the action to the fullest. Well, the official account of Twitter in Japanese has confirmed that will run at 30 frames per second.

As for the resolution, there will be variations depending on how we play it. In Dock mode it will reach 1080pwhile if we prefer to disconnect it from the television and play in portable mode, it will be displayed at 720p due to the resolution of the screen that the Switch itself has.

Nier: Automata – The End of YoRHa Edition has its release date set at Nintendo’s hybrid for the October 6 of this same year. Although its release on Switch will give it a good commercial boost, Yoko Taro’s work can boast of having sold more than 6.5 million units worldwide to date.

More about: NieR Automata, Square Enix, Platinum Games, Nintendo Switch and Performance.