We already know what Logitech’s portable console will be like: a complete rival to the Nintendo Switch with Android

Logitech prepares a portable console with Android to play in the cloud. A month ago its alliance with the giant Tencent was announced and now they have been leaked, via popular Evan Blassseveral images of what this future console will look like that we should know in more detail this week, during the IFA celebration.

The Logitech G Gaming Handheld will be a console that looks a lot like the Nintendo Switch Lite. The difference will be in its operation, since it will have the Android operating system, access to the Google Play Store and will also have the Geforce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming services.

The eternal promise of the definitive Android console

The leaked images show us a portable console with a size similar to a small tablet. Dispose of physical controls on both sidesfrom a crosshead to two sticks, through the classic four action buttons.

It appreciates its own launcher and several shortcuts to the most popular streaming services, including Steam. Although it is not clear if it will have full access or just the application. In addition to playing in the cloud, the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will allow you to download other applications such as Chrome or YouTube, in the style of any Android device.

At the moment it is unknown which processor it will incorporate, although it is very likely that it will bet on the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, a new processor designed for mobile gaming devices. At the end of last year Qualcomm showed a portable console very similar to the one that has now been leaked from Logitech.

Qualcomm’s reference device had a 6.65-inch OLED screen with 120 Hz, a great grip and superior triggers. We will have to wait a few days, until September 2, to find out all the details of the new attempt at a portable console with Android. If the images do not deceive us, we are facing one of the most promising projects to date.