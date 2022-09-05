We already know when SkyShowtime will arrive in Europe: all the details of the platform with content from Universal and Paramount +

Last year the arrival of SkyShowtime was announced, a new service created by Comcast and ViacomCBS with the intention of bringing us content from firms such as Universal or Paramount +. However, it has not been until now when they have begun to give dates in Europe.

On September 20, the platform will arrive in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. In Finland for example, the platform will have a price of 6.99 euros per month, a clue to the cost that we can expect in Spain when it is launched during the first quarter of 2023 along with more countries. Although we still do not know the exact date of the arrival of this service in our country, it has been confirmed that we will have news of it in the coming weeks.

Movies and series from other platforms will be unified in SkyShowtime

The idea with SkyShowtime is to unify on a single platform all the content from these companies that can be found distributed by Netflix, Prime Video, Movistar + and others. Movies such as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ or ‘Sonic 2: The Movie’ are recent blockbusters that we can enjoy on SkyShowtime once the service lands.

That SkyShowtime lands in Spain is the answer to where to see the content of Paramount +, as well as other platforms never seen in this country, such as Peacock, accompanied by content from Nickelodeon or DreamWorks Animation, among others. Series, movies and documentaries from NBCUniversal, Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures will also be available on the service.

The platform has been in the United States for some time, and among its advantages are the release of films between 30 and 45 days after their theatrical releasesomething that platforms like HBO Max and Disney + have been doing and that in the case of the first mentioned could stop happening after the merger with Discovery.

At the time, Comcast and ViacomCBS advertised SkyShowtime as a platform to watch more than 10,000 hours of content, more than half of all belonging to Paramount +. In addition to the movie premieres, we can also find many classics, among these franchises such as ‘Mission Impossible’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘Transformers’, ‘Ninja Turtles’, and much more.