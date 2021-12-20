We already understand how a lot CD Projekt Purple must pay for the category motion lawsuit over the debatable release of Cyberpunk 2077

The time has come for CD Projekt Purple vouches for the disastrous release of Cyberpunk 2077. The belief of the category motion lawsuit has observed the sunshine and has printed (by way of The Verge) that the corporate must pay a sum of one.85 million bucks as reimbursement. Making an allowance for that the sport had the cheap of 316 million bucks (approx) and that later CD Projekt introduced that they recovered all the building and advertising and marketing funds with virtual gross sales, that you must say that they’ve now not been pricey ” comic story”.

It is very important notice that this magnificence motion lawsuit, which is made up of four complaints, used to be filed via the shareholders themselves. The root of this declare is that the plaintiffs felt cheated via the monetary effects … now not via the deplorable state of the online game. On the other hand, all of this has price CD Projekt its impeccable recognition and a 54% drop in its proportion worth. We’re speaking about an organization that got here to compete with Ubisoft itself in Europe. It’s not mucus of turkey.

Cyberpunk 2077 used to be launched for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X / S, and PC in a sorry state. The PC, PS4, and Xbox One variations have been hit the toughest. Moreover, the issue with Cyberpunk 2077 lies now not handiest in system defects like insects, but in addition in a questionable design. In the meantime, PS5 and Xbox Sequence X / S customers are nonetheless looking forward to the brand new technology variations, which is able to arrive in 2022. In the end, the corporate modified the online game plans: scrapped multiplayer and introduced paid expansions.