We always say “next year will be the year of Linux on the desktop”. But the data indicates that this 2022 has already been

The Linux world (this time worldwide, it is not just a matter of Spain) has his own recurring joke: “This will be the year of Linux on the desktop”, in reference to the predicted but never consummated success of the operating system created by Linus Torvalds in desktop environments. We have spent so much time predicting it that, in the meantime, Linux has had time to land, succeed and take mobile devices by storm.

But the thing seemed to continue without taking off on PC desktops. All kinds of culprits have been sought, such as the fragmentation of distributions in a relatively small market. The truth is that, from the outside, it seems that for every 5 Linux users there are 3 package systems and 7 different distributions.

Without pause, but with more and more haste

However, now, thanks to the data revealed in the developer survey published annually by StackOverflow, there are those who believe that we can finally speak of 2022 as ‘the year of Linux on the desktop’. Not that Linux is on the brink of threatening the dominance of Microsoft Windows in this field, but Linux has begun to multiply its growth, and It is already consolidating in the second position of the ranking of operating systems.

And no, no cheating by counting WSL users as Linux users (15%), or those of Linux virtual machines on Docker.



Linux had been steady (but slow) for half a decade now, experiencing 25% annual growth between 2018 and 2021, but finally this 2022 the growth in its use has been almost double (40.23%) .

On the other hand, Linux already ended 2021 with usage data (very) slightly above that of macOS… however, this year it has increased its growth rate and has put land in between with respect to Apple’s OS, increasing the difference by 9%.

We might think, as it is data from StackOverflow, that being data from developers, it is not very representative of the average user. However, This growth of Linux has also been observed among the ‘gamer’ public. And it is that, around a million people have started to play from Linux through the Steam platform: let’s remember that its latest release, the popular Steam Deck device, includes a complete KDE desktop.

