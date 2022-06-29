We analyzed the trailer of Return to Monkey Island in search of clues and we have found these 10 details and curiosities

The last Nintendo Direct has left us with a handful of news about some third-party games that will arrive this year on Switch, among them, the long-awaited return of Guybrush Threepwood with Return to Monkey Island. We have analyzed the trailer with a magnifying glass to find all its details.

It was quite a surprise when he himself Ron Gilbert had the mischief to announce the game on April Fool’s Day. Even though he had already warned about it, nobody believed him, and it wasn’t until we saw a small teaser that we began to realize that the Monkey Island series has indeed returned to the present day with the new video game Return to Monkey Island.

With a new artistic design and promising a graphic adventure full of puzzles, humor and, above all, continuing the story where its second installment left off, Return To Monkey Island arrives this year 2022, although will do it first on PC and Nintendo Switch, Since, as this new Nintendo Direct has confirmed, there is an exclusivity agreement on consoles that means that the Xbox and PlayStation versions have to wait until next year, without a specific date in any of the cases. For this article I have analyzed the trailer frame by frame in order to get all the details it hides.

Analyze each of the scenes and try to elucidate both the playable novelties, the classic and new characters, as well as all the secrets hidden in the new work by Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman, creators of some of the most memorable graphic adventures of LucasArts. We are going to go into detail, so get on our second-hand boat.

An archipelago with new and classic islands

In case the trailer does not make it clear, the new information on its website clears up all kinds of doubts: we will travel to classic islands and also new ones. Among the classics, we have seen the famous island of Melee, with recognizable settings such as the lookout post, the governor’s mansion, the streets of the port or the Scumm Bar. But the name of the game does not only mean the return of the saga, we will also return to Monkey Island, since we have seen the recognizable monkey head from the first part in this trailer.

Not all of them will be classic scenarios, since there will be new islands to explore. The website talks about two new islands: Terror Island and Brr Muda (a play on words with Bermuda), in which we will find new allies and also enemies.

Also known and new characters

Many characters have paraded through the trailer, some classics and also new faces. Stan and Otis appear imprisoned, the voodoo lady she is sitting in her room on Mêlée Island and we will find the Sword Master in the governor’s mansion. Elaine Marley y LeChuck They couldn’t miss the appointment, and neither could other characters like Wally or Murray, who also make an appearance in the trailer. We’ve even spotted Cobb, the Scumm Bar pirate with the Ask Me About Loom badge.

However, there are new characters. Perhaps the most interesting are a trio of pirates who sit at a table much like the boss pirates. And that’s because they are the new young boss pirates. Apparently, according to the official website, things have changed a lot in the archipelago and these new characters have taken power, led by the Captain Madison.

An artistic style that does not leave indifferent

Since the little teaser was seen, one of the most controversial features of the game has been the visual style. There have been opinions for all tastes about whether it is the right style and in this trailer the protagonists of the adventure are seen for the first time wearing under the design of Rex Crowle (designer behind Tearaway and Knights & Bikes). They all look very similar to how they did in Monkey Island 2, Guybrush with his blue jacket or LeChuck with his red coat, for example.

If you want to get a better idea of ​​what Return to Monkey Island will look like, I encourage you to go to the official website, since the page is navigated in the form of a graphic adventure being able to converse with Stan. On the web, I think the work put into the details, the animations, the parallax effect with the backgrounds when moving the mouse and the depth of the backgrounds are better verified.

classic and modern style

Return To Monkey Island is a new game, but played with a classic point and click style. There will be no verb system, not even with Curse of Monkey Island’s currency. It bets, as many modern adventures do, on context-sensitive, interactive object-aware design in the setting, with reactive dialog trees and an easy-to-use inventory system.

The trailer, however, is not very explanatory since many of its shots are cinematic, with the camera very close to the action instead of the classic open composition typical of traditional graphic adventures. However, at a certain point in the adventure we can see Guybrush in a more playable environment, roaming around a tropical island, so we expect classic navigation and interaction for the final game.

Insult fights? The three tests?

Analyzing the trailer, we find a good portion of self-referential elements, especially Guybrush Threepwood’s first adventure. Throughout the video, there are several sword fighting moments, which makes us think about the possibility of insult fights, although at the moment we cannot confirm it.

Also at certain points we see Guybrush compete in a series of events against a new character wearing a crown of keys. Taking into account the inclusion of the new and young boss pirates, it has made us think of the famous three tests from the first game. In one, we see Guybrush compete in an eating contest, eating a kind of sea worm. In another we see him compete against the same character, each one on one side of a table, staring at each other. At another time, there might even be a treasure hunt.

There is a new key shop on the island of Mêlée with a kind of locksmith. It seems that, at some point in the adventure, the keys will be very important, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this new character with whom we compete, puts on the table that golden key that he carries in his head if we manage to win. The question is… what will it open?

The Secret of Monkey Island

In this trailer Guybrush is not squeamish. He goes in search of Secret of Monkey Island. Of course, it is not the first time that this secret has been alluded to, which has become a recurring gag in the saga; one that really wasn’t cut out to have an answer. At least, as things happened after the departure of Ron Gilbert from LucasArts.

However, there are plenty of hints in the trailer that this time there may be, if not the secret, then the reveal of something very important for Guybrush. In the trailer, it is mentioned “a secret waiting to be discovered” and while those words are diluted, we see the figure of Guybrush falling from a ravine in the moonlight and another mysterious figure that seems to have pushed him.

Also, at the beginning of the trailer Guybrush says that piracy is in his blood. Does that mean that he somehow belongs to a family of legendary pirates? Be that as it may, it seems that this is part of that connection to the famous ending of Monkey Island 2 and some answers will be offered… or it could also be Gilbert and Grossman kidding us.

a ghost ship

In the general plan of the island of Mêlée there is a ghost ship docked at the port. It is the same design that we already saw in the small teaser presentation of the game, and it would not be surprising that it is one of the scenarios that we will go through in the adventure, perhaps even in the first bars. We see Guybrush boarding the ship in the middle of a storm and Lechuck investigating something inside, which we later fight.

In addition, you see a battle ship in one of the scenes at the beginning of the trailer, which seems to correspond to LeChuck’s ships and that of the young pirate bosses. We don’t know if there will be any naval battle mini-games, like in Curse of Monkey Island, although at the time Ron Gilbert expressed his interest in having done something similar in the first games.

Will we control someone else besides Guybrush?

It is clear that, as in all Monkey Island, Guybrush will be the undisputed protagonist of the adventure, but there are some moments in which we are made to doubt whether this role can be shared, at least, in some moments of the video game. After seeing him walk in a more traditional way at 1:05, right after we see Governor Marley move in a similar (more playable) way as she emerges from the giant monkey head on Monkey Island and confronts a female pirate. in a sword fight. Will we see a shared protagonism, Will it be just some moments of the adventure or is it just a perception product of the trailer itself?

References for fans

There is no doubt that the game will contain quite a few winks to the fans. There will be those who like it more or consider it too self-referential, but the trailer itself alludes to a good handful of situations seen, especially in classic games. Beyond places and characters, we have seen Guybrush dive next to a sign that says “Monkey Island 6 minutes away”. No problem for our hero, able to hold his breath for 10 minutes. Will there also be a timer this time?

We also see Murray, the demonic skull and launch it from a cannon in an acrobatic act worthy of the Fetuccini brothers. Wally he reappears, and safe and sound, despite having abandoned him in an explosion twice already. Otis is back in jail and is accompanied by Stan who has had some problems with his marketing campaigns.

But there will also be new moments, as expected. We see Guybrush on a tropical island that could be Monkey Island, or Dinky, or a new island, with a sign that says Marley Foundation. In addition, at one point in the trailer there seems to be an earthquake that is noticed by many characters in different locations: LeChuck himself, the lookout from Mêlée, the king of keys and the pirates of the Scumm Bar, including Cobb and the cook. .

Humor as a pirate flag

One of the pillars of Monkey Island has always been humor. Curiously, the trailer doesn’t have many moments to develop Gilbert and Grossman’s own absurd style and puns, but again, a visit to the website shows this aspect better than the video itself. On the web we can talk to Stan and, apart from being PR of the game itself and selling us its benefits and characteristics, we can also ask him what he does in jail. And you see, poor Stan has decided to renew his business and dedicate himself to the sale of non-expendable goods (or NFTs) and the judges of the Caribbean do not seem to have liked these marketing maneuvers very much.