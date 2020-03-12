‘We are at a critical time’: Trump’s coronavirus speech in full

President blames lack of movement by the use of European Union for ‘seeding’ an an infection in US and unveils monetary stimulus plan

Coronavirus – latest updates

Full doc: Trump to droop shuttle from Europe, other than UK

“My fellow Americans: This night time, I want to debate with you about our nation’s outstanding response to the coronavirus outbreak that started in China and is now spreading right through the sector.

As of late, the World Nicely being Group formally launched that it’s a world pandemic.

Proceed finding out…

