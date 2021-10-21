“We are closing strong”: Miguel Herrera’s Tigres thrashed and climbed to third place in the Mexican tournament

(Foto: USA TODAY)

Tigres UANL thrashed Pachuca 3-0 on Wednesday and rose to third place in the Grita México A21 tournament, in positions that give direct access to the postseason.

With its fifth victory, the club from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León reached 22 points to rise from fifth to third place, behind América and Atlas who registered 31 and 23 units, respectively.

“We had already been playing well, the team had been improving, but in this match the team was forceful, it was a great match. The team looked solid and orderly, we are rounding it out, we are closing strong “said Tigres technical director Miguel Herrera.

In the match played at the Universitario stadium, Tigres scored the first goal in the 9th minute when Colombian Luis Quiñones finished off a cross sent by Juan Pablo Vigon with his left foot in the area.

Three minutes later, the Uruguayan Nicolás López increased the advantage for Tigres with a half-round shot after receiving a pass from Javier Aquino.

The club led by “Piojo” Herrera scored the third goal in the 49th minute through Vigon, who defined inside the area after controlling a center that Quiñones sent from the left sector.

In the other matches on Wednesday, Pumas UNAM defeated León 2-1 as a visitor with goals from Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Marco Antonio García. For the “Tuzos” the Chilean Víctor Dávila discounted.

Toluca and Necaxa tied 1-1. For the “Red Devils” of Toluca the Colombian Oscar Vanegas scored, while for Necaxa Alejandro Zendejas did.

Meanwhile, Tijuana and Guadalajara tied without goals.

On Tuesday, America secured its place in the postseason after beating Santos Laguna 2-1. The clubs they occupy advance directly to the so-called league the first four places at the end of the 17 rounds of the regular season.

The other eight teams that occupy places 5 to 12 will face a single match and the four winning clubs will be relocated to places 5 to 8, according to their position in the table, to play the quarterfinals.

In the other matches on Tuesday, Puebla beat Mazatlán 2-0, Querétaro beat Monterrey 1-0, and reigning champion Cruz Azul drew goalless on their visit to Atlas.

