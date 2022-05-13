“We are descended, Eugenio”: the unusual question of a journalist that caused an uncomfortable moment in Spain

Ask Levante’s coach about the mood of the locker room for the last two dates to avoid relegation, something that was already a fait accompli. The footballer’s reaction

A surreal episode occurred after the game in which the Real Madrid thrashed Levante 6-0 for date 36 of La Liga. The merengue team, which has already become champion and now has its mind set on the Champions League final against Liverpool, flourished with a festival at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. After the match, the usual press conference was held and the visiting coach, Alessio Liscilived an uncomfortable situation before an unusual question.

Levante needed a miracle to try to stretch their definition in the fight for permanence, in a season in which after 35 games, they won only 6 games, tied 11 and lost 18. With two games to go, they required a victory with an air of feat against the best team in the League. A point could have been worth the continuity in the main Spanish division, but it was still a matter of days before the final debacle.

The merengue team was forceful and did not forgive the Valencian team, which ended up losing the category this Thursday in a tough defeat due to the form and the consequence that it will be to play next season in the second division after five years.

What happened at the conference? Journalist Eugene Matthew he asked Lisci: “I wanted to ask him how his mood is in his dressing room ahead of the two finals they have left to try to save the category.” The Italian coach was incredulous and waited a few seconds to attend to the request. After looking to the right, he replied “we are descended, Eugene” and the deep silence that followed seemed to last forever. The Italian strategist is the third that the squad had in the season: after Paco Lopez followed Javier Pereira.

Although there is room for clarification: Levante has 29 points and is 6 behind Cadiz, which for now is 17th in the table and is achieving permanence. There are two dates left and in the event of a possible tie in points between both teams, Cadiz would still prevail since is broken by the result between both sets and they were a 1-1 on the first date (08/14/2021) and the 2-0 victory (01/22/2022) of the cast of the yellow jersey over the azulgrana.

The other two teams that are still struggling to stay in the coming year are Mallorca (18th / 33 points) and Alavés (19th / 31 points).

The Levante players had no consolation after the win against Real Madrid and the loss of the category (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

Levante is the first team to lose the category in the La Liga season, where it was able to be on 16 occasions since its foundation in 1909 and 14 of those campaigns were between 2004 and 2022.

After their last relegation to the Second Division in the 2015/2016 season, Levante, led by Juan Ramón López Muñiz, managed to return to the First Division the following campaign and only stayed out of the Spanish top flight for one year.

Regarding the match, Real Madrid’s goals were scored by the French Ferland Mendy (13 minutes) and Karim Benzema (’19), and the Brazilians Rodrygo (’34) y Vinicius Junior, who signed a hat-trick (’45, ’68 and ’83). Although there are two days left, the merengue team will focus on the most important match they will have in the season and that will be on Saturday, May 28 in Paris for the Champions League final against Liverpool, a match in which they will seek their consecration number 14 in the main Old World club tournament.

