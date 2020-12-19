We are dying of cold, government should solve our problems, not court: All India Kisan Sabha

Kisan Andolan Latest Updates: Today is the 24th day of the movement. Farmers are stuck on the borders of Delhi. The farmers say that they will continue to agitate till the Agricultural Bill is not returned. The case of the farmers’ movement has reached the Supreme Court. At the same time, the farmers say about this that the government needs to solve our problems, not the court. Also Read – Modi as CM had talked about giving legal guarantee to MSP, then why is he retracting from his word today: Surjewala

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) said that the government needs to find a solution to the ongoing agitation against the three new agricultural laws, not the Supreme Court. Kisan Sabha, one of the 40 farmers ‘organizations involved in the farmers’ movement under the banner of United Kisan Morcha, is spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ campaign and says that first a farmer organization has approached the court to intervene in the case. Did not request Also Read – PM Modi said- We are ready to bow our head and talk on every issue in the interest of farmers.

Senior organization leader P. Krishna Prasad said, “The need to find a solution lies with the government, not the Supreme Court.” This is also clearly stated in the court order. We did not go to court because of the understanding that this struggle of farmers is against government policies and the executive has to solve the crisis. ” Also Read – Kisan Mahasammelan: PM Modi said at the Kisan Mahasammelan- Agrarian Reform Act did not come overnight

The court said on Thursday that the peasant movement should be allowed to continue unhindered and the court would not interfere as the right to protest is a fundamental right given to the constitution. The court heard various petitions filed against the ongoing protests on the borders of Delhi On the advice of the court to constitute a committee consisting of representatives of the Center and farmers ‘organizations for resolution, Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mulla said that this issue was also raised in the talks between the government and the farmers’ delegation but on the first day It was rejected.

Mulla, who was part of that delegation, said, “He (the government) said let us set up the committee and we will discuss it.” It was rejected on the very first day. We know the future of the committees and its recommendations. People are sitting here in the winter, dying and it needs to be resolved immediately. “He said,” We cannot continue discussing the issue for years without any solution. This will not achieve our goal. “