“We are going to be champions”: Jorge Campos welcomed Dani Alves to Pumas

The arrival of Dani Alves to Liga MX has caused a stir among fans and characters linked to Mexican football. Hours after landing at Mexico City Airport (AICM), Jorge Camposan icon of the team of the Pumas of the University, sent him a welcome message, expressed the relevance of his arrival and made a personal request.

Through social networks Aztec Sports, the character who lifted the third league title with the university team in the 1990-91 season, joined the list of characters who have celebrated the arrival of the most successful player in the history of world football. In the same way, he announced that his tendency to win championships will materialize with the obtaining of the ninth star for the team.

“Dani Alves, friend. Greetings. I’m Jorge Campos. I welcome you to my Pumas, the best team in Mexico. Welcome. Thank you for coming here to my Pumas. We will be champions with you. You are a winner. Greetings, there I send my kids. Bye bye, see you soon and Don’t forget your shirt for my collection”declared the former World Cup player with Mexico.

Dani Alves posed with a mask of “Santo”, a Mexican historical fighter (Photo: Instagram/@pumasmx)

Another character who joined in the congratulations was the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard. Through your verified account Twitter wrote: “Welcome, Dani Alves. What good news for our team! Champion Cougars!”.

Claudia Sheinbaumwho has also been identified as one of the strongest candidates for the presidential candidacy of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) in 2024, did not stay behind and pronounced: “Welcome Daniel Alves!, to the Pumas and to the City that has it all! It will be a pleasure to see you at the University Olympics”.

After weeks of waiting, the Brazilian defender decided to get to national soccer and arrived at the Benito Juárez International Airport of Mexico City (AICM) on the afternoon of this Friday, July 22, 2022. Upon his arrival, he was able to take pictures with the few fans who agreed on his exit route and arrived at the truck that transported him to the south of the capital. Before arriving at his hotel, he gave a return to the University Olympic Stadium.

Dani Alves gave his first words, after leaving the airport, at his hotel (Video: Courtesy ESPN)

At one point during his journey, he lowered one of the windows of the vehicle that was transporting him and appeared before the cameras with his face covered. However, the garment he placed on his head was a clear allusion to his taste for Mexican culture, because it was a mask of the saint. It is worth mentioning that his appreciation for the country was one of the factors that favored his arrival.

In his first statements before the microphones of ESPN highlighted the friendship he has maintained with Giovanni and Jonathan Dos Santos since they coincided in the FC Barcelona. However, in later moments he announced the reasons that led him to stamp his signature on the contract offered by the management team headed by Leopoldo Silva.

“Pumas is much more than soccer. I like to go to places where important things are at stake. A university gives equal conditionsto speak of a university is to speak of an entity that integrates into society and seek more equality. I see people working to do their things with their hearts and that’s why I’m here, to enjoy Mexican soccer,” he said in an interview for STUDY.

