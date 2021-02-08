“We are going to continue dreaming”: Ricardo Ferretti asks not to consider Tigres for dead in the final of the Club World Cup

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti acknowledged that his team is enjoying their pass to the final of the Club World Cup (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / Reuters)

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, coach of the UANL Tigers, acknowledged that his team is enjoying their pass to the final of the Club World Cup. Although they could face the powerful Bayern Munich, the Brazilian assured that the illusions remain intact to lift the champion trophy.

“Everyone’s effort put us in the final. I think it’s one thing we’re enjoying and we’re going to keep dreaming about. We are still very involved and hopefully we can give the great satisfaction of the championship “, mentioned after the triumph over Palmeiras in the semifinal of the contest.

He recalled that the three times the university students let go of the opportunity to play the Mundialito after losing the finals of the Concacaf Champions League. “It is our first participation. We had lost three chances to come to this tournament. Thank God we are participating “, full.

The naturalized Mexican helmsman indicated that the cats have had a great tournament since they faced Ulsan Hyundai. Admitted that the two teams they faced were tough, but he applauded the effort of his pupils to overcome all difficulties.

“In both games we did the merits to reach the final. We face two very good teams, naturally with different styles, but we adapted well and imposed our style of play ”, he explained.

Finally, he noted that in the final they will have to sign with another totally different team, but he pointed out that he has already studied them to achieve glory. “Now we are going to have another style of play. We know them perfectly and hope remains intact, “he concluded.

At the same time, Andre Pierre Gignac, after going to the final of the Club World Cup, he sent a dart at Palmeiras. The French forward suggested that his rivals came to the competition tired for over-celebrating the Copa Libertadores de América title.

“They were very tired after the trip. I think the Libertadores celebrated a lot, but it’s still a great team “said the feline player after the triumph of Tigres in the Mundialito semifinal.

Despite this, the Gaul pointed out that those of the Sultana del Norte made a great effort to win the victory. “We made a great effort, from the goalkeeper to the striker”, he detailed.

“It was an intense match. They have a great goalkeeper who made three or four saves, but we came out with the victory. We are happy tonight. The important thing now is to rest and prepare for the final because we can do something historic “, he stressed.

The university’s all-time top scorer recalled his words after the quarterfinal match against Ulsan Hyundai. “I said we came to make history and we are the first Mexican club to reach the final”, he indicated.

And it is that, of the seven Mexican teams to go to the maximum tournament at club level, only those from San Nicolás de los Garza reached the final of the championship. The best performances so far were Necaxa’s third places in the first edition of 2000, Monterrey in 2012 and Pachuca in 2017.

In turn, América (2006 and 2016), Pachuca (2008), Atlante (2009), and Cruz Azul (2014) that could only get fourth place in this competition. Chivas, on the other hand, lost their two matches and remained in last place in the contest.

