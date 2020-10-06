Entertainment

We are investigating reports of killing of 6 naxalites, local naxalites killed: IG

October 6, 2020
Chhattisgarh News: There are reports of 6 Naxalites being killed in Chhattisgarh. IG Inspector General of Police of Bastar range of Chhattisgarh has said this. Also Read – Minister in Chhattisgarh government calls first rape ‘small incident’, this clarification when video goes viral

According to news agency ANI, Inspector General of Police Sundarraj Pattalingam in Bastar range of Chhattisgarh said, “There are reports that six Naxalites from other areas were killed by the local Naxalites here.” We are investigating this information. Also Read – By-elections announced for 56 assembly and one Lok Sabha seat in 11 states including MP, see complete details

IG Bastar Range Sundararaj Pattilingam said, six Naxalites were killed in the last one month by Naxalite cadres in West Bastar division of Bijapur district. There is a lot of dissatisfaction between the senior cadre and the local Naxal cadre about violence against innocent tribals.

Let us know that in the Naxal-affected areas, the Naxals have their own factions, who attack each other in the battle of their domination.

