General News

‘We are prepared’: Australia’s chief medical officer issues coronavirus warning – video

March 3, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

Prof Brendan Murphy updates the media in Canberra on Australia’s plans consistent with the ‘very important’ unfold of the coronavirus outside China. ‘It’s no longer possible to totally prevent new circumstances coming in, given the increasing changes in epidemiology throughout the nation,’ the chief scientific officer says

  • Australian docs brace for coronavirus outbreak as first two circumstances of neighborhood transmission confirmed
  • Coronavirus: nowadays’s developments at a glance

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment