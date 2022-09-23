“We are sure that the purchase of Activision will go ahead”, trusts the CEO of Microsoft before the doubts

The acquisition is being thoroughly investigated by the UK competition regulator.

We still feel the aftershocks of one of the biggest information earthquakes of 2022: Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard, and that has started a large-scale investigation by competition regulators around the world. Many countries have given your approval to the acquisition, but, despite the fact that Phil Spencer predicts a good outcome, London and Brussels will not lose sight of the movement.

There are no new advances in terms of research, but from Microsoft they trust that everything will work out. So he comments Satya NadellaCEO of the company, in an interview with Bloomberg Television: “Of course, any acquisition of this size will go through scrutiny, but we feel very, very safe that we will get ahead.”

Nadella goes on to explain that Microsoft is the fourth or fifth competitor in the video game sector (depending on different criteria), and Sony heads this list of companies. Therefore, the CEO concludes by saying that “If this is about competition, let’s have competition”.

The situation of Microsoft in the current economic panorama

Beyond this, the Bloomberg interview has taken the opportunity to delve into the decisions that Microsoft will make to stabilize itself in a scenario marked by the economic inflation. In this sense, Nadella comments that “I always come back to the point that in an uncertain moment, in an inflationary moment, software is deflationary force”.

In addition, this thought is linked to the Xbox maxim based on “making sure that our customers are able to do more with less”, which will be transferred to Microsoft’s strategy: “We will take the same medicine, which is do more with less”, expresses the CEO. “We have a lot of businesses that are doing very well and will continue to grow, but we will also be looking at what is the macroeconomic situation”.

At the moment, players are attentive to the future of Call of Duty, which could become an exclusive franchise for Xbox platforms thanks to the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Apparently, Phil Spencer and Jim Ryan have been in contact to address this dilemma, but Sony finds the offer that the shooter saga is available on PlayStation devices insufficient. until 2027.

