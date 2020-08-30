‘We Are Who We Are’ Gets First Trailer From HBO and Luca Guadagnino

“Name Me by Your Identify” director Luca Guadagnino is transferring to TV with “We Are Who We Are,” and the upcoming HBO drama has launched its first trailer on Sunday.

The restricted sequence stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Chloë Sevigny, Alice Braga, Child Cudi and Jordan Kristine Seamon, who makes her performing debut within the sequence.

The eight-episode present explores the upbringing of 14-year-old Fraser Wilson (Grazer), who strikes from New York to a navy base in Veneto, Italy, together with his moms, Sarah (Sevigny) and Maggie (Braga), who’re each within the U.S. Military. Fraser will get into frequent arguments with Sarah, saying at one level within the trailer, “In any case these years, I nonetheless don’t know if I hate you or not.”

Fraser develops an in depth friendship with Caitlin Harper (Seamon), who has lived on the navy base for a number of years along with her father (Cudi) and brother. She seems to be as much as Sarah, whom she calls a “legend,” and desires to be soldier. Caitlin additionally identifies as trans and goes by a number of steps towards transitioning from feminine to male, asking Fraser at level “You want me like this? Like a man.”

Guadagnino’s “Name Me by Your Identify” acquired 4 Oscar nominations in 2017, together with a nod for greatest image and a win for greatest tailored screenplay. The director is engaged on a sequel to the movie, which starred Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer, although early plans have been postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

“We Are Who We Are” premieres on HBO on Sept. 14. Watch the trailer under.