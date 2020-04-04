We asked, you told us: AccuWeather is the new Android weather app champ

Final week, Apple went and screwed over various Android clients by way of buying Darkish Sky and saying its elimination from the Play Retailer. Not finest that, the Darkish Sky API is being shuttered too, so even our totally different favorite local weather apps will want to to search out one other local weather provide.

Darkish Sky was once my favorite local weather app, so I was at the hunt remaining week for a model new one. I finished up deciding on Overdrop; it’s in actuality well-designed, has numerous theming selections, and numerous widgets.

I requested you to vote to your favorite local weather app remaining week, and the penalties had been if reality be told a bit sudden compared to the remaining time we requested you this question.

What’s your favorite local weather app?

Results

Out of nearly 1,000 basic votes, 21.7% of residents acknowledged their favorite local weather app is the tried-and-true AccuWeather. That is sudden for a few causes. I for my part to search out the design clunky and barely dated. Moreover, the remaining time we requested this question in 2018, Google Local weather/Google Assistant/Google Search obtained this poll by way of a landslide. Now it’s having fun with 2nd fiddle with 14.2% of the votes.

third place is going to the soon-to-be-defunct Darkish Sky with 13.1% of the votes, while 10.9% of you merely use your phone’s default local weather app.

Lately Local weather could also be a popular risk with 7.eight% of the votes, and Local weather Underground accomplished 6.2% of the votes.

Proper right here’s what you wanted to say

Listed under are considered one of the essential best suggestions from remaining week’s poll explaining why they voted the means by which that they did:

Pepper787: Weatherbug. Primarily the most whole local weather app of all of them.

Mike F: In case you’re going to be upset inside the local weather, it’s doable you’ll as properly be entertained by way of the app. Which is why I exploit Carrot

Yankee Satisfaction: WeaWow

Hawkowl: Weatherbug

Randy: I exploit Yahoo! Local weather. It’s considered one of the essential few that if reality be told has a wonderful taking a look 4×2 widget.

Juan Carlos: Neatly I exploit Lately local weather, Wurcanes, Raindar, is that residing the Caribbean isn’t easy !!!

IronManCC: I exploit Google Local weather/Google Assistant on my Pixel XL; however as well as have Hurricane Radar put in, which provides me a super radar app,along with a very good local weather forecast – It’s an incredible complimenting app for use with Google telephones. Tried The Local weather Channel just a few situations, and I most well-liked it; nonetheless had it devour up a TREMENDOUS amount of knowledge on a freeway shuttle – I’m talking GBs of knowledge.

Inha1966: Further important than the components app (Lately Local weather in my case), what’s your preferred Local weather Provide!! Was once Darkish Sky..

Jēkabs: I exploit Geometric Local weather and I utterly adore it! It moreover has an superior reside wallpaper. And best of all: it’s free (no commercials, no paid variations)!

Selso Ouiti: I really like MyRadar. Heaps of layers.

That’s it for this week. As always, thank you for balloting, thank you for the suggestions, and don’t omit to inform us what you thought of the penalties beneath!

