we can already run it at more than 60FPS and in ultrawide, but with sacrifices

IMPORTANT: Using this Elden Ring PC mod and Flawless Widescreen software is not harmful to your system and will not change your game files either. However, it is mandatory to play on steam with offline mode to avoid problems with Easy Anti-Cheat. Playing offline will prevent us from using the online functions of the game.

Elden Ring is already among us. It seems like a statement we were never going to make, but here it is. FromSoftware’s latest work has been released to close a month of February big game takers, but also with a lot of expectation. Elden Ring has been applauded by the press and, although a few hours have passed since its world premiere, it seems that it is going the same way as far as the gaming community is concerned.

The Japanese company’s games are known for having a strong and dedicated community behind that supports his pitches until the last moment. So much so that it does not surprise anyone that having been released this morning, we already have the first mods of the game.

In this case, and as expected after the small controversy surrounding PC performance that Eurogamer highlighted yesterday via Digital Foundry, the modders They wanted to tackle first apparent errors and in-game issues before offering us hilarious or content-rich mods.

Mod to remove the FPS limit

While FromSoftware made it clear long ago that the PC version of Elden Ring would do away with the 30 FPS standard that the company had piggybacked on for years, the 60 FPS limit it continues to annoy certain gamers, especially those with systems and monitors capable of pushing frames per second above 100 FPS. However, the mud uberhalit has come to —at least try— fix game launch.

This Elden Ring Unlocked mod is still in a beta phase, but it fulfills its objective by eliminating the 60 FPS cap imposed by the Japanese developer. It must also be borne in mind that this fix is ​​temporary and that any update to the game will cause us to apply the zero settings again.

Settings for Nvidia users

We downloaded the mod and did not run it yet.

We open the Nvidia control panel .

. navigate to Screen > Change Resolution .

> . In this section we will have to make sure that our monitor is configured with the highest possible refresh rate .

. Once this is done, we access “ Control 3D settings ” > Program settings .

” > . Here, we will have to select a program to customize in the expandable bar that appears and elegir Elden Ring .

. In “Preferred refresh rate” we select “ the highest possible “.

“. The “Vertical Sync” option we deactivate .

. Once all this is done, it will be enough to apply the changes and open the Elden Ring Unlocked mod and click on “Start Game“.





Settings for AMD users

We downloaded the mod and did not run it yet.

We access the display options by right-clicking anywhere on the desktop and selecting “ Screen settings “.

“. We move to “ Advanced Screen Settings ” > Display Adapter Properties .

” > . Once here, we change to Screen / Monitor and make sure it is configured with the highest possible refresh rate .

. In the AMD Radeon Software control panel —which we will access by left clicking on the desktop—, we go to the “ Games “.

“. Here, we enter Elden Ring (by default, the system will recognize the game, if not, just hit Add > Look for > Elden Ring ).

> > ). The important option that we will have to deactivate is “Wait for vertical update”.

is “Wait for vertical update”. Once all this is done, it will be enough to apply the changes and open the Elden Ring Unlocked mod and click on “Start Game“.

Support for ultra-panoramic monitors

Another of the problems that Elden Ring has faced for the player community is the impossibility of running the game taking advantage of the possibilities of a ultrawide monitor. Although these peripherals are not as common as the more conventional ones, they have carved a niche for themselves in set-up of the players.





To offer support, in this case, we will have to resort to third-party software that is well known by those users with these monitors: Flawless Widescreen. This program has been in operation for nearly a decade and is developed by a group of independent modders and programmers to fix and tweak games that don’t offer such options like Mass Effect 2, Resident Evil 6, or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

We download and install the program.

Next, we select “Elden Ring” in the upper left corner.

Once this is done, a menu will load where we must make sure that we have selected “Fix Enabled“.

Flawless Widescreen not only serves to apply adjustments to ultrawide gaming monitors that do not offer support, but we can also configure options such as the field of view. Obviously and as we have mentioned before, using Flawless Widescreen and the Elden Ring Unlocked mod requires us to play in offline mode to avoid problems with Easy Anti-Cheat.