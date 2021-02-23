We can already see the 10 seasons of Futurama on Disney +

Disney + already has 10 seasons of one of the most acclaimed adult animation series in history, Futurama. We can see the series created by Matt Groening (The Simpsons) through the application if we enter in the new contents of the Star branch, which basically group the broadcasts intended for adults.

Futurama joins Star, the Disney + adult catalog

When you access your Disney + profile, you will see that you can choose between different categories, as well as content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars … you must direct your steps to Star. You will probably have to reconfirm your password, confirm if you are of legal age and it will be possible to establish a very useful parental Pin if you do not want the little ones in the house to have access to these adult content.

So you can see the 10 seasons of Futurama in 4: 3 format, imitating the original broadcast and avoiding the problems that series like The Simpsons suffered when they reached Disney +. Among them you have a lot of series available for adults, such as The X-Files, Family Guy, Revenge, 24, Desperate Housewives, Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother …

Futurama is a fantastic animated series creatively led by Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, who invited us since its premiere in 1999 to follow in the footsteps of the pizza delivery boy Philip Fry, who accidentally enters a cryogenic capsule and wakes up a thousand years later , on a futuristic Earth. In 2013 the last episode of the series was broadcast.