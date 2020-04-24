“We can get away with murder next time!” Fred Sirieix on next season of Gordon, Gino and Fred

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix have been travelling throughout America of their newest collection on ITV.

Though it sadly involves an finish tonight, RadioTimes.com caught up with Fred, who talked about he’s eager to do extra, when the time permits.

After all, the trio can’t journey in the meanwhile on account of the coronavirus pandemic, however when the second permits, they’ll be again out travelling.

When requested in the event that they’ll do extra collection of their street journey present, Fred advised us: “All of it relies upon on this virus, the lockdown, isolation and the scenario in the meanwhile. We’ve been speaking each week since we’ve been again and we’ll see what can do and what we can’t do. Some of it’s out of our palms, truly.

“We need to go and do one thing as a result of we’ve enjoyable collectively. We actually get pleasure from one another’s firm and individuals get pleasure from what we do. So hopefully we can do some extra.”

However the place would they like to go next? The world’s their oyster, in keeping with Fred.

“Tons of locations. For those who assume of the world, I want to go in all places. I would favor to not go someplace chilly as a result of I prefer it when it’s sizzling. However wherever,” he defined.

As for the long run, the sky’s the restrict, as Fred hinted: “After we had been in America, if we get away with what we’ve carried out, we can get away with murder next time.”

Talking about tonight’s finale (23rd April), Fred spoke in regards to the gang’s lumberjack expertise, and laughed about how two figures they meet tonight “didn’t care” about mixing with celebs.

“You will notice immediately after we went to get some wooden in Texas, you will notice these two [men]. They had been the one two individuals to not ask Gordon for an image. They didn’t care in any respect who he was.”

Fred laughed: “These two [men] within the woods, oh my god, after they see me in my pink shorts – all people thought we had been a pair, me and Gino, and it occurred greater than as soon as. It was very, very humorous each time.”

The maître d’ will likely be returning to the First Dates Lodge within the coming weeks for a model new collection.

First Dates Lodge collection 5, with Fred Sirieix, begins next Thursday 30th April at 9pm on Channel 4.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Highway Journey concludes tonight on ITV at 9pm. For those who’re in search of your next present, try our TV Information.