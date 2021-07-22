“We Can not Move To Be offering Namaz Like Previous”

Actor Athar Siddiqui, who’s at the moment noticed as an antagonist throughout the television provide “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2”, ignored his family at the tournament of Eid-al-Adha on Wednesday.

“Every year I’m with my family for the development and we take pleasure in it all jointly. This 12 months I’m missing the festive relaxing as I’m in Mumbai on account of paintings commitments and my family is in Meerut. Ultimate month I was there for my sister (Arshiha) marriage so I couldn’t make it for the competition. I’m missing the birthday party with them,” Athar discussed.

Athar Siddiqui, known for that comes with in television assortment like “Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi”, “Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi” and “Vighnaharta Ganesha”, will prepare dinner dinner sweet and invite close pals for celebrations.

“We can’t cross to provide namaaz like it used to be as soon as previous. Because of pandemic I’ve performed it at living. I’ll have a meal with my close pals. I’m cooking sweet sheer at the present,” Athar Siddiqui says.

