We can now access the history of our Google Translate translations from any device: this is how it works

It is undoubtedly one of the most used, if not the most, and it will soon include a quite useful function: the possibility of synchronizing the translations between all our devices. While this feature was already discovered in 2020, it has not been until now when it has been fully implemented for everyone.

The arrival of this function will allow all users have your translations saved on any device automatically. In this way, when we enter Google Translate, either from the web, or from its app, it is enough to go to the history to take a look at the previously translated expressions.

Access to all translated words from any device





To explain how it works, Google has dedicated a page to it on its support website. If we want the translator to automatically save all our translations, all we have to do is log in with our Google account. After that, any word we write will be recorded in the ‘History’. If we click on this button, which is under the text box, we will find all the words entered.

The history is easy to manage. Here we can select the translation, and even completely remove it from the list. Also, Google has incorporated a button to delete all the saved words from the history.

This function is now available to everyoneand it works both on the web and on mobile phones, tablets, and other devices.





In addition to the history, Google Translate offers us the possibility of save as favorites any translation, and can also access this list from all our devices. To do this, just make a translation and press the star icon. This will make the translation remain registered in our favorites list, being able to manage it and delete its content if we wish. Also we can export the full list to a Google Spreadsheet.