We can now download Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! on iOS and Android

Subway Surfers isn’t hitting too hard at the moment, but that doesn’t mean their gaming system isn’t hitting the mark – it’s here, just as we recently announced, Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!, the adaptation of the marsupial saga (originally born on PSX, but which has already passed through all platforms) for mobile phones in which the classic platform game style is replaced by one in which Crash runs automatically and we we stick to dodging and attacking.

The title can be downloaded free of charge in both the Apple and Google stores, and allows us to enjoy the most classic setting of the saga although with a modernized visual section. In addition, we are not to disdain free titles with these characteristics: it offers us more than 100 hours of gameplay, more than 50 bosses and 12 different scenarios.

Then we leave you with the official synopsis of the game:

“In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Dr. Neo Cortex has sent iconic villains across the multiverse to take control of all dimensions. With the help of his sister Coco, Crash must return Cortex’s minions to their own dimensions! Use Crash’s unstoppable energy and let the skin fly as you run, turn and slide to prevent the vile Dr. Neo Cortex from destroying all worlds.”

In this case, it is an exclusive title for mobile devices run by King, the studio behind the Candy Crush saga.