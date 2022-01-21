We can now play the original Final Fantasy VII at more than 15 FPS, it only took 25 years and a mod: how to install and configure it

Final Fantasy VII is a reference within the industry of the video game. It marked a before and after for role-playing titles and Square Enix itself. Despite the fact that a completely revised version of the game was received in 2020 —although only of the story that takes place in Midgard—, many users continue to return to the original title to relive that old adventure or discover it for the first time 25 years later.

An unforgettable experience that on PC has always had the scourge of being considered a lower version than the one seen on consoles. Now, after a decade of development and 25 years since the original game came out, we can finally enjoy Final Fantasy VII at 60 FPS thanks to a mod An achievement that we owe to the group of FFNx modders, whose work has been a real nightmare because we are talking about a title with years behind it.

Although it was considered a technical wonder at the time, today Final Fantasy VII is difficult to modify due to the “rudimentary” tools of its code, which has made this mod take a long time 10 years to develop. And it is that, getting this rate of images per second has not been the only thing that the team was looking for with this mod, but to apply certain visual and interface changes to the game to adapt it, maintaining its essence, to current times.

Installing the mod

Details to be considered

It's the way to overwrite steam version of the game to get the 1998 version with unlocked FPS, so every time you reinstall the game you have to go through the same activation process.

We have to have the 7th Heaven tool installed from Final Fantasy VII, the game's mod manager.

To install 7th Heaven, we have to go to its official website and download the executable. Once this is done, we will have to open the .exe file and select the installation path of Final Fantasy VII. And we would already have mod manager installed and linked to the game.

How to install the mod?

Once we have the mod manager installed, we access the GitHub page to download the mods. drivers to activate the mod.

We have to realize that we are dealing with the latest version, in this case the version FFNx-v1.10.1.105, and we select Assets.

A drop-down will open with five options and we download the first one: FFNx-FF7_1998-v1.10.1.105.zip.

. We extract the .zip file in a folder > We copy all the files that it contains —in total there are 12, six folders and six files— > And we paste/replace them in the root folder where we have installed Final Fantasy VII —NOT in the 7th Heaven folder—.

Once this is done, the game will be ready for receive the FFNx mod, but first we have to download and install it.

We download the mod from this link.

This will download a .iro file, that is, a file capable of being read by the mod manager.

We select the .iro file —it will have this name "60 FPS Gameplay [BETA].iro"— and we copied it.

We access the game folder > Carpeta mods > Carpeta 7th Heaven > And paste the .iro file.

Once this is done, we have to open the 7th Heaven program, and in case you have other mods, you must drag the 60 FPS Gameplay mod [BETA] and take it to the top —With this we will ensure that the entire game and the mods that we have installed work under the parameters of the new mod that we have installed—.

Once this is done, we access Settings in the upper left corner> Game Driver and we will configure the visual options of the game.



This is how the mod should be installed if we have more mods

The mod will completely reconfigure our graphics settings, so we must go to this option once we have installed it. The team of modders has advanced that, if you are users of AMD, it is recommended to choose the option Directx 12 to prevent screen flickering.

Done this, you can start the game from Steam or the executable .exe of Final Fantasy VII and you will be ready to relive the experience of 1998 with a more contemporary finish. If you are not one of those who want to revive the old glories, you can always go to the remake that has also received its share of mods, some hilarious and others that improve the experience.