We can now simulate the French Revolution as it was experienced from within. Thanks to artificial intelligence

Leaving aside the eternal debate of whether images created from artificial intelligence are “art” or not, algorithms can already generate extremely realistic works in a matter of seconds from text messages. In recent years, these machine learning systems have greatly increased in quality and accuracy. Sometimes it is even difficult to differentiate one of them from its real counterpart. In fact, some industries already use them as book covers, in advertising, etc.

During the last months, we have seen how these tools are moving from the laboratories of companies at the hands of ordinary people, from the same users. As we have seen in Xataka, we are in a boom of image-generating AI. Some examples are Party , Make-A-Scene y GIVE HER . However, one that is sweeping the Internet for its artistic and aesthetic quality is Midjourney. This tool has even managed to illustrate the first comic created from AI.

But that is not the issue at hand today. Let’s just say there are countless ways these AIs can be used as original. Many users ask the bots to show them their own “vision” on topics such as the future, space, climate change or even what the last one will be like selfie of our planet. But what would happen if we told the system that we want to have a gopro perspectivethat we want to feel ourselves in the same place of the facts that the image illustrates?

Well, we can get into the guts of the French Revolution. Well, there and in many other events. And it’s amazing.



Image of the French Revolution generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.

Some days ago, Twitter user Tim Soret posted a thread on the platform showing his followers some tests he had done with Midjourney. In this case, he had asked the AI ​​to generate material filmed with a GoPro of the French Revolution. The result was the following:



Image of the French Revolution generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.



Image of the French Revolution generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.



Image of the French Revolution generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.



Image of the French Revolution generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.



Image of the French Revolution generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.



Image of the French Revolution generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.

But that’s not all, Soret also tried other historical events such as the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 or the Opium War in 1840. He has not been the only one who has experimented with these “prompts” in MidJourney. The Twitter user @guiseiz has also shared some images really amazing.

Below we can see AI-generated photographs of the landing in Normandy during D-Day in World War II, the battle of Pearl Harbor or Trafalgar, all seen “from inside”as if they were filmed with a GoPro.



Image of Pearl Harbor generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.



Images of D-Day and the Battle of Trafalgar generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.



Opium Wars image generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.



Opium Wars image generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.



Opium Wars image generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.



Image of the fall of the Berlin Wall generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.



Image of the fall of the Berlin Wall generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.

Separate credits for @willcoyner that has taught us what it would be like to see an alien invasion in the first person.



Image of a hypothetical alien invasion generated by Midjourney’s AI adding the “GoPro footage” prompt.

How is Midjourney used?

The only thing you need to test the beta is a Discord account. There we will accept an invitation and start a free trial that includes about 25 generations of images. After that, you can purchase a full subscription if you wish. To get started, head over to one of the “Newcomer Rooms” channels in the sidebar.

In the text box, type /imagine and then add in a text what you want to appear in the AI-generated image and send it. You can see the progress as the images are created. When they are finished, they will be displayed in a new message. After this, you will have some new options to make more variations of them or improve it more.

Images: Generated by Midjourney and posted on Twitter by @timsoret / @guiseiz y @willcoyner