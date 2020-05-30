‘We Cannot Normalize This Pain – Variety

Beyoncé has taken to social media to name for justice after the loss of life of George Floyd.

Posted to Instagram on Friday night time, the singer speaks out in opposition to racism in America and urges her followers to take motion. The hyperlink in her biography now results in a web page on her web site the place 4 petitions are listed for followers to signal.

“We want justice for George Floyd. All of us witnessed his homicide in broad daylight. We’re damaged and we’re disgusted. We can not normalize this ache,” Beyoncé mentioned at first of the video.

She then continued to level out that no matter pores and skin coloration, people are a household and should get up for one another in occasions of injustice.

“I’m not solely chatting with individuals of coloration. In case you’re white, black, brown or something in between, I’m certain you are feeling hopeless by the racism happening in America proper now. No extra mindless killings of human beings. No extra seeing individuals of coloration as lower than human. We will now not look away,” Beyoncé mentioned. “George is all of our household in humanity. He’s our household as a result of he’s a fellow American.”

Although Beyoncé acknowledged {that a} police officer has been arrested in connection to Floyd’s loss of life on Might 25, she emphasised that extra must be achieved.

“There have been too many occasions that we’ve seen these violent killings, and no penalties. Sure, somebody’s been charged, however justice is way from being achieved,” Beyoncé mentioned. “Please signal the petition and proceed to wish for peace, compassion and therapeutic for our nation.”

Watch Beyoncé’s full video beneath.