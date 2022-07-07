“We come to war”: The Mexican women’s team risks its future against Haiti in the Concacaf W championship

Mexican Women’s Soccer Team. Photo: FMF

The The future of women’s soccer in Mexico at the national team level is at stake when El Tri faces Haiti in the regional championship Concacaf W. Barely in their second match of the tournament, the squad led by Mónica Vergara is at risk of being left out of the 2023 World Cup and of the 2024 Olympics if you do not get a favorable result.

The loss to Jamaica in the first duel group phase put the national team in a limit situation under a series of combinations, quite likely, it could not only be eliminated from the qualifying tournament, but lose their place in the most important sports competitions of the category. What would be a catastrophic scenario for the development and objectives of tricolor football.

“We are going to have a better treatment of the ball, they are going to be able to see that game as a whole, a better finishing zone with much more aggressiveness. Defensively, something that has characterized this team is the pressure in the face of loss. They are going to see that Mexican team fight againas Mexicans, because we are very resilient, it is something that we have as a culture and it is something that this generation has embodied, ”said the coach at a press conference prior to the commitment.

When and at what time? Thursday, July 7 at 9:00 p.m.center time.

Where? BBVA Bancomer Stadiumin Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon.

Transmission? through the signal of ESPN Mexico.

Mónica Vergara, coach of the Mexican Women’s Soccer Team. Photo: FMF

The Concacaf championship brings together the eight best teams in the region to determine who will be the representatives in Australia and New Zealand 2023 and in paris 2024. To do this, the format is configured in two groups of four teams each for the first phase, in which the best two will advance. Once the group stage is over, the qualifiers for the World Cup are defined (the third places go to the playoffs). The teams that manage to play the final of the tournament will access the Olympic joust.

Mexico so far adds zero points as well as Haitiwhile Jamiaca and the United States lead the group with three points each after their respective wins. It is so the Tri he is obliged to get a victory against the Caribbean so that his hopes remain alive. Between the Jamaicans and the Americans, the scenario that is most convenient for the Mexicans is that there is no tie so that everything is decided in the last game and not depend on third parties.

“I am calm, we know that we have a very complicated team in front of us, we knew we had three rivals who were going to be very strong because we are all working to be able to be in a World Cup, in an Olympic Games. It’s not going to be an easy game We come to war we have to exhaust all the resources we have to be able to stay alive here and that is what I hope. I have full confidence in what has been worked on and in the players”, added Vergara.

Women’s Mexican National Team in Concacaf W. Photo: @Miseleccionfem

Mexico’s objective dictates that winning both games will give them a pass to the next round, however, after Haiti, the United States is the third and last rival. In the same way, the most complicated because they face the current world champions. The captain of the Mexican team Stephanie Mayor He maintained that there is no time to continue thinking about defeat and assured that the squad is ready to face the challenge.

“We are focused on the game, mathematically winning both matches we are on the other sideconcentrated, we know that this is not over, it is the first game, a goal down, there are many things left to give. The team is more than ready, we have to leave the duel in Jamaica behind, we can no longer change anything, the one that follows is the important one and it is the one we are focused on. We know we are going to get it out,” she commented.

