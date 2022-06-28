“We couldn’t book your trip”: the email that nobody wants to receive a few days before their vacation and that I received from Kiwi

First of all, I have always used Kiwi as one of my most common tools for my busy life as a traveler and my habit of planning things with a tendency to leave it at the last minute and leave room for improvisation. But, a few days before I had to start my vacation, I found myself with no way of reaching my destination.





This being the year that people finally have freedom since 2019, the pre-pandemic year, flights are full and Kiwi spent three days with my flight hanging by a thread. Last Saturday I bought my flight, but the confirmation did not arrive immediately as it normally happens.

Reservation in process and unconfirmed

Sunday morning I went into my email and saw that I had an email from Kiwi.com saying that the reservation was still being processed about 15 hours after I made the purchase. From my previous experience, the reservation is processed a couple of minutes after the purchase:

We have received your payment and we are already processing your reservation with the companies. This usually takes a few minutes, but can sometimes take up to 24 hours. We will send you your booking confirmation with an electronic ticket as soon as everything is confirmed.





On Sunday night I got another email:

We were unable to book your trip. Unfortunately, we were unable to book your trip with the companies due to a technical problem. We will refund your entire payment of €85. You just have to tell us how you would like to receive it. If you don’t contact us, we’ll send your refund to your original payment method.

So that’s what I did, proceed to enter my payment method (PayPal) and book again. However, that reservation translated into another almost 24 hours on edge. The flight was put into “in progress” mode again.

With this scenario, I contacted the company on Twitter and then through a chat available on its website. I also sent an email that has not received a response. And on Twitter and in the chat on the web, two bots spoke to me that did not solve my doubts. My main question was if there was a possibility that the reservation would be rejected again.





It seems that the saturation of the platform meant that some reservations had to be processed manually by Kiwi agents and therefore the process slows down. Messages that are managed by real people (in English) promise to respond in less than two hours, but right now, this was not the case.





Happy ending after two days in suspense: I got my flight. Of course, after three days in suspense and without getting someone to explain what was happening. I tried to get a response through three channels: Twitter chat and its bot, web chat and messages, but I couldn’t.