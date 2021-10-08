“We defenders are questioned but we have been up to the task,” said Ramos after Peru’s victory over Chile in the Qualifiers.

Ramos formed a duo behind Peru with Alexander Callens. (Photo: FPF)

Complete trust. Christian Ramos, central defender of the Peruvian Selection, was happy for the 2-0 victory against the Chilean cast for the South American Qualifiers and he defended himself against criticism for defensive problems.

“I think we almost always control the games, but we needed to score. We lacked the patience for that pass or that goal. When we had to hit, we hit “, the central defender who defends the Cesar Vallejo shirt pointed out about the control they had during the matches without realizing the opportunities.

In addition, he asked for full confidence in the ‘bicolor’, as they will seek victory in the always complicated height of La Paz with Bolivia this Sunday at 3:00 pm “They must trust us, whoever gets his turn will give everything for Peru (…). We want to take the three points against Bolivia that will seek to win at the height “commented the 32-year-old Peruvian soccer player who has played 90 games with the Peruvian team and scored 3 goals. Just one of them was the header against New Zealand, which decreed the qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Finally, he addressed all those who constantly criticize the national team for the shortcomings in the rear, mainly the defenders. In this regard, he asked to trust more that they will always seek to give their best and be at the expected level. “The centrals are very questioned. Whenever there are mistakes they want to get someone out. They have to trust, and despite the mistakes, the center-backs have always been up to the task “He said after finishing the match against the southern box.

It should be noted that Ramos had a quite acceptable performance in this duel with Chile. He cleared when he had to and it was not complicated. According to the statistical portal SofaScore, he won 3 of the 5 aerial duels he played, having a 66% success rate in the passes and with 5 clearances made.

After the 2-0 victory against those led by Martín Lasarte, the Peruvian National Team will face two difficult away games.

Know the date and time:

Sunday October 10

Bolivia vs Peru

Time: 15:00

Hernando Siles Olympic Stadium

Thursday October 14

Argentina vs Peru

Time: 18:30

Monumental Stadium of Núñez

The history says that of 20 games played in qualifying rounds, the Bicolor has achieved 6 victories, obtained two draws and lost 12 times against Chile. In other words, the Southerners double the Peruvians in triumphs in the qualifying games for a World Cup. Chile and Peru have met 83 times in friendly matches and tournaments. Peru defeated Chile 1-0 in their first meeting at the 1935 South American Championship held in Lima. Chile holds the record for most wins (46 wins) and top scorer (Eduardo Vargas, 7 goals). Peru holds the record for the highest margin of victory (6-0), acquired in a friendly match played in 1995.

Since 1953, both countries have sporadically contested the friendly Pacific Cup, which is a trophy awarded to the team. with the best record after a back and forth round trip. The rivalry between Chile and Peru is long-standing between the national soccer teams of Peru and Chile and their respective fans. Both teams compete in the FIFA South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). Matches between the two nations are hotly contested and their games have a reputation for ferocity on and off the field of play, fueled by political squabbles.

