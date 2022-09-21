“We don’t give up,” Phil Spencer hopes to convince Square Enix to bring Final Fantasy XIV to Xbox

The company will continue to coordinate its efforts with the Japanese publisher to bring the MMORPG to Xbox platforms.

In 2019, many users were pleasantly surprised when Phil Spencer confirmed the future arrival of Final Fantasy XIV Online on Xbox platforms. However, despite the fact that Square Enix’s MMORPG clearly offers an ever-expanding experience and a promising future, we still do not have more information about this landing on Xbox One and Xbox Series.

We will continue to coordinate our effortsPhil SpencerDoes that mean Phil Spencer has forgotten his promise? not even remotely. This is what he comments in a brief chat with Game Watch (via VGC), in which the question is addressed: “We really announced that (laughs). Naturally, we still we have not given up. This is a commitment from both Microsoft and Square Enix to gamers and we will continue to coordinating our efforts“.

Dialogues between Phil Spencer and Naoki Yoshida

This idea has been brewing for a couple of years, and the public still has no news about the future landing of Final Fantasy XIV Online on Xbox platforms. Nevertheless, Naoki Yoshida, director of the installment, assured back in 2020 that the conversations with Phil Spencer were fruitful: When we first spoke, the Xbox cross-platform policy was quite rigid. The basis was ‘cloistering the user’”, he commented at the time. “But we both shared the idea that ‘consoles are only a means to an end, the most important thing is how the community grows y what the community wants‘. This led to a more extended dialogue. Since then, we talked often.”

Final Fantasy XIV Online regained the attention of its players after the release of the Endwalker expansion. However, the MMORPG community can wait. more news in the title experience, as Yoshida confirms that he is already working on what will happen after the events of Endwalker.

More about: Final Fantasy XIV, Xbox, Phil Spencer and Naoki Yoshida.