We don’t know anything about GTA 6, but the new Grand Theft Auto has already broken a record

The mere mention that its development is already underway is worth one of the most viral messages to Rockstar.

We can yearn for a new Grand Theft Auto. And although he resists being presented in style by Rockstarthis supposed GTA 6 can already boast of having a record to beat: that of starring in the tweets of a video game company with the most likes in the history of Twitterand by a long distance for greater success.

This is a discovery of Dexerto, who saw how three months after its publication, the official confirmation of a new GTA by the parents of Red Dead Redemption 2 takes about 600,000 likes. Specifically, more than 599,400 people have given their “affection” to the message shared by Rockstar Games. One where there were also no images, just a statement announcing the development.

And what are the other tweets with the most likes? The second is quite curious, and it is that with 510,500 likes we found that a message from PlayStation announcing a delay in the celebration of the PS5 presentation event in June 2020. Thirdly, we already have the confirmation of the release date of Splatoon 3, a fairly recent announcement, which was accompanied by a gameplay trailer.

Returning to GTA 6, although Rockstar has not commented much about it, different information speaks of a release between 2024 and 2025. Information from insider Tom Henderson corroborated by journalist Jason Schreier and the VGC portal also left first details about its possible setting and protagonist. In 3DJuegos, for our part, we wanted to talk about the legacy of the saga.

GTA V recently made the leap to PS5 and Xbox Series. If you want to know more you can read in 3DJuegos the analysis of Grand Theft Auto V by Álvaro Castellano.

More about: GTA VI, Rockstar Games and Twitter.