“We don’t know exactly where we are”: accused Checo Pérez ahead of the Miami Grand Prix

Date five of the calendar is already in development in the 2022 season of the formula 1. Las first impressions of what will be the Miami Grand Prix has left unusual uncertainty about what each driver can accomplish. And it is that during the first two free practice sessions, more than one single-seater lost control on the track of a circuit that opens for the first time in the modern era of the highest category of motorsport.

The Mexican Sergio Pérez had a solid first day on track aboard RB18. During the first practice Czech he finished fourth behind Red Bull Racing teammate Max Verstappen and Mercedes and Ferrari drivers George Russell and Charles Leclerc respectively. While in the second, he managed to improve his performance by one position, but assured, he was unable to get all the information he would have wanted due to the premature termination of the session.

“It has been a difficult day for all the drivers. I think it was a very difficult session, in total I did one lap on the medium compound and two laps on the soft. With the highest fuel load we couldn’t do anything because of all the red flags and the time we lost”, commented Pérez in statements after training.

As a balance of the first day in Miami, he highlighted that the current world champion, Verstappen, could not go out to FP2 due to failures in his car that kept him locked up in the garage. He also highlighted the performance obtained by the Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and the rookie Russell, because after a weak start to the season they managed to get into the top places. Track exits and spins were common on the day.

“We go basically blind to the race and I think most people are in the same boat as us. For qualifying we have a clearer idea, but things can change very quickly with the weather here.” Czech and I add: “There isn’t much grip on the racing line at this track, it’s a shame because I think the race will be difficult because of that. That said, I think it’s going to be an interesting race because all of us we don’t know exactly where we are”.

The fifth Grand Prix of the year comes with Charles Leclerc leading the Drivers’ World Championship with 86 points. In second place with Verstappen and his 59 points, and just five less than the Mexican Sergio Pérez who occupies the third position. Russell and Carlos Sainz complete the top 5. As for the Constructors, Red Bull managed to close the gap with Ferrari after a perfect weekend in Emilia Romagnahowever, the team Italian remains in the lead with 124 units11 more than the Austrians.

– The event will be on the calendar for the next 10 years.

– Miami is the 11th different place in the United States to have hosted a Formula One race.

– The Miami International Autodrome is 5,412 kilometers long and has 19 curves on its circuit.

– There will be 57 laps that will take place on Sunday at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

– It was in 1984 the last time that the United States hosted two races in the same season (Dallas and Detroit).

